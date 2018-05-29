Waterdown to celebrate RED Friday on June 8

Wearing red has taken on new meaning.

On Friday, June 8, the 551 Waterdown Royal Canadian Legion invites the community to wear red as a part of RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday. The day celebrates and thanks service members of all stripes and colours, and the legion will host a barbecue along with a chance to meet those in uniform.

“We thought ‘boy, what a wonderful opportunity to basically extend an invitation to these groups that help us and serve us every day,” said Bob Thomas, co-ordinator.

The day started after two Canadian wives, whose husbands were serving in Afghanistan, wanted to support those defending their country. RED Friday was born in 2006. The grassroots movement caught on and after 12 years and has branched out to recognize emergency service members such as police, fire and ambulance workers.

“For us to bring the community out, to meet our military and first responders and just say ‘Thank you’ for the great work they do,” Thomas added.

According to the press release, the groups who have accepted the invite to visit include 4th Canadian Mounted Rifles Association, Royal Canadian Navy — HMCS Star, Archives and Heritage Flamborough, the Hamilton Fire Department, Hamilton Paramedic Services, OPP, Canadian Armed Forces — 4th Canadian Division and the Hamilton Police Service.

According to Thomas, who is working with legion Member Margaret Ritchie and Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge to make the event happen, the co-ordinators also extended the invitation out to the Friends of HMCS Haida due to their connection with the HMCS Star.

The free celebration will take place in the legion parking lot from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include a special presentation at 5 p.m. Local musician Michael Hubley will perform and there will be activities for children.

“We’re looking at a pretty big compliment of folks here, now all we need is a large compliment of our residents in Waterdown and the area to come out and join us," he said, noting everyone should wear red.

“It’s free of charge and probably the cheapest hotdogs and hamburgers in town."