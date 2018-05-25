'It was unusual': Hamilton school board chair on Greensville hub meeting

The community update on Greensville’s new elementary school on May 24 shaped up to be an “unusual” evening following a lively question-and-answer period at Spencer Valley School.
The opening question was in regards to potential crosswalks for students who walk to school, but it was when philanthropist Charles Juravinski was given the microphone that things took an interesting turn.
Holding the floor (and the mic) for about 10 minutes, the octogenarian spoke passionately about what he identified as the main issues of the school’s proposed design plans — namely parking and access lighting.
“I want to congratulate the school board and all the staff on what they are attempting to accomplish,” said the Greensville resident.
“I think it’s excellent for the community; however, I think it short-sighted as far as parking and bus access.”
The new Greensville J.K. to Grade 8 school and community hub is a roughly $13-million joint project that will be home to a 347-pupil school, 2,500-square-foot daycare centre, Hamilton Public Library branch and City of Hamilton community centre. It will go to tender June 5 and is slated to be complete and open by September 2019.
The new facility will be built behind the former Harvest Road school site, which will be the parking lot in the new design.
The update presented May 24 focused on giving the community a viewing tour of the school, its features and discussed the municipal approvals.
“This is a project that cuts the mould,” said wards 13 and 14 trustee Greg Van Geffen.
According to Van Geffen, the project has received approval from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) for septic and storm water, and is now waiting on final approvals from the City of Hamilton.
“We want to get shovels in the ground this summer,” he said, referring to the June 5 tender date.
Project manager Devon Krymuza spoke about certain features of the school, such as two full-day kindergarten classrooms.
“Those are 1,200-square-foot classrooms specially designed for the little people,” she said.
The new school will also boast 11 regular classrooms, two special education rooms, a resource room, 4,000-square-foot double gym, and science, art and music rooms. Looking at a site plan overlay, Krymuza gave the audience a tour.
“We’ve got the two-storey elementary school, the child-care facility and then the community centre, library hub,” she said, noting that the proposed bus loop is similar to what they currently have at Spencer Valley.
The program manager explained that although the school will share a front door with the community area, for security reasons another door will be placed near it that will allow access to the school. The parking lot, meanwhile, would feature 61 spaces.
Throwing hardline questions at Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board staff while standing in front of an audience of about 100 people, Juravinski spoke of the increased traffic he expects on Harvest Road.
“I don’t know who’s coming in how many cars but the parking is totally inadequate, totally unsafe,” he said, noting that he expects upwards of 600 people on a daily basis.
The end result of the meeting didn’t faze HWSDB Chair Todd White, who described the meeting as unusual but noted that the board would continue with their plans.
“In this circumstance the individual has made some pretty lofty statements in public, I think in fairness the statement here in this room clears the air and our response hasn’t wavered one bit.”
Other residents echoed Juravinski’s traffic and parking concerns, especially on weekends when visitors are known to flock to the area to visit the waterfalls.
“We’ll work with our City of Hamilton partners be it the library or community area or even the daycare so that the spaces are used appropriately,” said Prendergast. “It will take time.”
Meanwhile, another issue that Juravinski brought up was the foot traffic at the library. According to some of the librarians that were on hand, they expected 200 visitors daily. Juravinski said he had scouted out the Dundas library, and there were always 25 cars parked in the lot.
“It’s right beside the beer store,” one resident pointed out.
Van Geffen reiterated the needs at Greensville School are no different than other areas when it came to parking.
“You go through complications and that may be an understatement on some of these weekends but the long and the short of it is the parking spaces that are there, staff are confident in moving forward and everything that I’ve heard from the City of Hamilton is that they’re confident in moving forward.”
By and large, the meeting was well received and parents were engaged and excited to have what one mother called an “adequate school.”
“I just want to say how excited we are to have a school that has the resources for our children to get the proper education.”
The community update on Greensville’s new elementary school on May 24 shaped up to be an “unusual” evening following a lively question-and-answer period at Spencer Valley School.
The opening question was in regards to potential crosswalks for students who walk to school, but it was when philanthropist Charles Juravinski was given the microphone that things took an interesting turn.
Holding the floor (and the mic) for about 10 minutes, the octogenarian spoke passionately about what he identified as the main issues of the school’s proposed design plans — namely parking and access lighting.
“I want to congratulate the school board and all the staff on what they are attempting to accomplish,” said the Greensville resident.
“I think it’s excellent for the community; however, I think it short-sighted as far as parking and bus access.”
The new Greensville J.K. to Grade 8 school and community hub is a roughly $13-million joint project that will be home to a 347-pupil school, 2,500-square-foot daycare centre, Hamilton Public Library branch and City of Hamilton community centre. It will go to tender June 5 and is slated to be complete and open by September 2019.
The new facility will be built behind the former Harvest Road school site, which will be the parking lot in the new design.
The update presented May 24 focused on giving the community a viewing tour of the school, its features and discussed the municipal approvals.
“This is a project that cuts the mould,” said wards 13 and 14 trustee Greg Van Geffen.
According to Van Geffen, the project has received approval from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) for septic and storm water, and is now waiting on final approvals from the City of Hamilton.
“We want to get shovels in the ground this summer,” he said, referring to the June 5 tender date.
Project manager Devon Krymuza spoke about certain features of the school, such as two full-day kindergarten classrooms.
“Those are 1,200-square-foot classrooms specially designed for the little people,” she said.
The new school will also boast 11 regular classrooms, two special education rooms, a resource room, 4,000-square-foot double gym, and science, art and music rooms. Looking at a site plan overlay, Krymuza gave the audience a tour.
“We’ve got the two-storey elementary school, the child-care facility and then the community centre, library hub,” she said, noting that the proposed bus loop is similar to what they currently have at Spencer Valley.
The program manager explained that although the school will share a front door with the community area, for security reasons another door will be placed near it that will allow access to the school. The parking lot, meanwhile, would feature 61 spaces.
Throwing hardline questions at Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board staff while standing in front of an audience of about 100 people, Juravinski spoke of the increased traffic he expects on Harvest Road.
“I don’t know who’s coming in how many cars but the parking is totally inadequate, totally unsafe,” he said, noting that he expects upwards of 600 people on a daily basis.
The end result of the meeting didn’t faze HWSDB Chair Todd White, who described the meeting as unusual but noted that the board would continue with their plans.
“In this circumstance the individual has made some pretty lofty statements in public, I think in fairness the statement here in this room clears the air and our response hasn’t wavered one bit.”
Other residents echoed Juravinski’s traffic and parking concerns, especially on weekends when visitors are known to flock to the area to visit the waterfalls.
“We’ll work with our City of Hamilton partners be it the library or community area or even the daycare so that the spaces are used appropriately,” said Prendergast. “It will take time.”
Meanwhile, another issue that Juravinski brought up was the foot traffic at the library. According to some of the librarians that were on hand, they expected 200 visitors daily. Juravinski said he had scouted out the Dundas library, and there were always 25 cars parked in the lot.
“It’s right beside the beer store,” one resident pointed out.
Van Geffen reiterated the needs at Greensville School are no different than other areas when it came to parking.
“You go through complications and that may be an understatement on some of these weekends but the long and the short of it is the parking spaces that are there, staff are confident in moving forward and everything that I’ve heard from the City of Hamilton is that they’re confident in moving forward.”
By and large, the meeting was well received and parents were engaged and excited to have what one mother called an “adequate school.”
“I just want to say how excited we are to have a school that has the resources for our children to get the proper education.”
The community update on Greensville’s new elementary school on May 24 shaped up to be an “unusual” evening following a lively question-and-answer period at Spencer Valley School.
The opening question was in regards to potential crosswalks for students who walk to school, but it was when philanthropist Charles Juravinski was given the microphone that things took an interesting turn.
Holding the floor (and the mic) for about 10 minutes, the octogenarian spoke passionately about what he identified as the main issues of the school’s proposed design plans — namely parking and access lighting.
“I want to congratulate the school board and all the staff on what they are attempting to accomplish,” said the Greensville resident.
“I think it’s excellent for the community; however, I think it short-sighted as far as parking and bus access.”
The new Greensville J.K. to Grade 8 school and community hub is a roughly $13-million joint project that will be home to a 347-pupil school, 2,500-square-foot daycare centre, Hamilton Public Library branch and City of Hamilton community centre. It will go to tender June 5 and is slated to be complete and open by September 2019.
The new facility will be built behind the former Harvest Road school site, which will be the parking lot in the new design.
The update presented May 24 focused on giving the community a viewing tour of the school, its features and discussed the municipal approvals.
“This is a project that cuts the mould,” said wards 13 and 14 trustee Greg Van Geffen.
According to Van Geffen, the project has received approval from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) for septic and storm water, and is now waiting on final approvals from the City of Hamilton.
“We want to get shovels in the ground this summer,” he said, referring to the June 5 tender date.
Project manager Devon Krymuza spoke about certain features of the school, such as two full-day kindergarten classrooms.
“Those are 1,200-square-foot classrooms specially designed for the little people,” she said.
The new school will also boast 11 regular classrooms, two special education rooms, a resource room, 4,000-square-foot double gym, and science, art and music rooms. Looking at a site plan overlay, Krymuza gave the audience a tour.
“We’ve got the two-storey elementary school, the child-care facility and then the community centre, library hub,” she said, noting that the proposed bus loop is similar to what they currently have at Spencer Valley.
The program manager explained that although the school will share a front door with the community area, for security reasons another door will be placed near it that will allow access to the school. The parking lot, meanwhile, would feature 61 spaces.
Throwing hardline questions at Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board staff while standing in front of an audience of about 100 people, Juravinski spoke of the increased traffic he expects on Harvest Road.
“I don’t know who’s coming in how many cars but the parking is totally inadequate, totally unsafe,” he said, noting that he expects upwards of 600 people on a daily basis.
The end result of the meeting didn’t faze HWSDB Chair Todd White, who described the meeting as unusual but noted that the board would continue with their plans.
“In this circumstance the individual has made some pretty lofty statements in public, I think in fairness the statement here in this room clears the air and our response hasn’t wavered one bit.”
Other residents echoed Juravinski’s traffic and parking concerns, especially on weekends when visitors are known to flock to the area to visit the waterfalls.
“We’ll work with our City of Hamilton partners be it the library or community area or even the daycare so that the spaces are used appropriately,” said Prendergast. “It will take time.”
Meanwhile, another issue that Juravinski brought up was the foot traffic at the library. According to some of the librarians that were on hand, they expected 200 visitors daily. Juravinski said he had scouted out the Dundas library, and there were always 25 cars parked in the lot.
“It’s right beside the beer store,” one resident pointed out.
Van Geffen reiterated the needs at Greensville School are no different than other areas when it came to parking.
“You go through complications and that may be an understatement on some of these weekends but the long and the short of it is the parking spaces that are there, staff are confident in moving forward and everything that I’ve heard from the City of Hamilton is that they’re confident in moving forward.”
By and large, the meeting was well received and parents were engaged and excited to have what one mother called an “adequate school.”
“I just want to say how excited we are to have a school that has the resources for our children to get the proper education.”