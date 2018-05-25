'It was unusual': Hamilton school board chair on Greensville hub meeting

“We want to get shovels in the ground this summer,” he said, referring to the June 5 tender date.

Project manager Devon Krymuza spoke about certain features of the school, such as two full-day kindergarten classrooms.

“Those are 1,200-square-foot classrooms specially designed for the little people,” she said.

The new school will also boast 11 regular classrooms, two special education rooms, a resource room, 4,000-square-foot double gym, and science, art and music rooms. Looking at a site plan overlay, Krymuza gave the audience a tour.

“We’ve got the two-storey elementary school, the child-care facility and then the community centre, library hub,” she said, noting that the proposed bus loop is similar to what they currently have at Spencer Valley.

The program manager explained that although the school will share a front door with the community area, for security reasons another door will be placed near it that will allow access to the school. The parking lot, meanwhile, would feature 61 spaces.

Throwing hardline questions at Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board staff while standing in front of an audience of about 100 people, Juravinski spoke of the increased traffic he expects on Harvest Road.

“I don’t know who’s coming in how many cars but the parking is totally inadequate, totally unsafe,” he said, noting that he expects upwards of 600 people on a daily basis.

The end result of the meeting didn’t faze HWSDB Chair Todd White, who described the meeting as unusual but noted that the board would continue with their plans.

“In this circumstance the individual has made some pretty lofty statements in public, I think in fairness the statement here in this room clears the air and our response hasn’t wavered one bit.”

Other residents echoed Juravinski’s traffic and parking concerns, especially on weekends when visitors are known to flock to the area to visit the waterfalls.

“We’ll work with our City of Hamilton partners be it the library or community area or even the daycare so that the spaces are used appropriately,” said Prendergast. “It will take time.”

Meanwhile, another issue that Juravinski brought up was the foot traffic at the library. According to some of the librarians that were on hand, they expected 200 visitors daily. Juravinski said he had scouted out the Dundas library, and there were always 25 cars parked in the lot.

“It’s right beside the beer store,” one resident pointed out.

Van Geffen reiterated the needs at Greensville School are no different than other areas when it came to parking.

“You go through complications and that may be an understatement on some of these weekends but the long and the short of it is the parking spaces that are there, staff are confident in moving forward and everything that I’ve heard from the City of Hamilton is that they’re confident in moving forward.”

By and large, the meeting was well received and parents were engaged and excited to have what one mother called an “adequate school.”

“I just want to say how excited we are to have a school that has the resources for our children to get the proper education.”