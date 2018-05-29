Nominate a Flamborough garden for a 2018 Trillium Award

Nominations for the 2018 Trillium Awards for Civic Beautification are underway.

The 25th annual awards, a joint program of the Flamborough Horticultural Society and the Flamborough Review, are designed to encourage and recognize beautification of gardens and grounds visible to the public.

According to Flamborough Horticultural Society member and Trillium judge Karen Brunsch, the local program that awards a white trillium to property owners who achieve a score of 85 points or more on a range of criteria, will operate much the same as it has in past years.

“We got a slow start to spring this year, but we are looking forward to an exciting nomination of entries to judge now that gardens seem to be catching up with this great weather,” she said.

Although 35 white trilliums were awarded in 2017, Brunsch noted nominations were down from previous years.

“So I am encouraging all gardeners to enter their gardens this year,” she said. “The Trillium judges looks for the ‘wow factor’ as they approach a front garden — not size, how perfect the lawn is, or if it is the traditional green turf."

“Some gardeners have started to use ground covers, hardscapes such as stone, rock or taken all the usual grass out and planted decorative gardens of perennials and annuals.”

Brunsch said the Trillium Awards are open to all properties in Flamborough — both residential and commercial. Any front garden property that is visible from the street or road is eligible, including businesses, commercial and public buildings and townhouse or condominium properties.

“Judges look at how well the garden is maintained — if it is weed free, dead head free, no dead plants,” Brunsch said. “Is there a focal point, is there some multi-season interest and if the garden compliments the building.”

Judging will take place between July 2-15 and white trillium recipients will receive their white garden sticks in the latter part of July.