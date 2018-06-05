Nydia Wolak is Chasing Hope at Flamborough's Relay For Life

Every day someone new is diagnosed with cancer.
More and more it is inching closer to home and Nydia Wolak’s family knows this truth more than most.
Wolak’s mother is a breast cancer survivor, her father lost his battle to lung cancer four years ago, her sister-in-law’s father is currently fighting a battle with cancer and Wolak herself was diagnosed with cervical cancer earlier this year.
“It’s been one month that I’ve just completed my chemo and radiation and I’m currently recovering from the treatment and waiting to find out if I won the battle,” said the Mount Hope resident.
This year, she has joined a group called Chasing Hope with family and friends. They have entered into Relay For Life Flamborough and will be running laps in Waterdown's Memorial Park on June 15. The team chose to take part in the Flamborough Relay because Wolak's brother participates every year and they wanted to all be together.
Wolak explained that she was having cancer symptoms a year ago, but they were missed during a checkup. At the time, the mass was roughly two centimetres and over the course of the year grew to five. By the time she was diagnosed she was at Stage 2b, which, according to the Canadian Cancer Society’s website, means that the mass has grown outside the cervix and the uterus and into the tissues next to the initial area.
Starting her journey, Wolak said she was prepared because research has come a long way and a diagnosis with the disease doesn’t have to be a death sentence.
“The survival rate is higher," she said. "I knew that going in and I had a very positive … outlook toward it.”
Going through treatment took six weeks of radiation every day and chemo every other week. Wolak explained that she has a high pain tolerance and knew she had to get through it, but admitted there were plenty of days that she struggled.
“In the end I have such a great support system with my family and my colleagues at work — everyone’s just been so supportive,” she said, noting that one relative — a small-business owner — raised $300 by doing a raffle on one of the items she carries in her store.
As with most cancer diagnoses, Wolak’s journey has been fairly quick. She explained that she was notified in early March, a week later she had her first appointment with an oncologist and the following week, she began her treatment.
The day she finished her six weeks of treatment, her husband John, whom she called her cheerleader, took a video to celebrate the end.
Meanwhile, her two children — both young teens — have been supportive and Wolak is in wait-and-see mode for a couple of months to find out if the treatment has worked. Now that she is recovering, she said she’s been inundated with flowers, soups, well wishes but also said there are some who don’t know what to say or how to react.
“I get it, I don’t feel resentment toward that or anything because I know how it feels,” she said.
Overall, Wolak said she’s still dealing with the side effects of her round of therapy but so far it seems to be working — the mass is only in one location and has shrunk to 2.5 cm. Her support system has also played a part in her healing.
“That is one thing I am lucky to have. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I didn’t,” she said, noting that her family including her husband, children, mother-in-law, friends and co-workers stepped up and helped with whatever she needed.
So far, the team has raised $1,741 and are working toward a $5,000 goal for the Relay.
Wolak said she is looking forward to the luminaries being lit up and knows it will be emotional. She said she understands that cancer is still a scary word for people but she said that it’s important that people who are on a cancer journey to be treated as normally as possible.
“Don’t be afraid to reach out to somebody who has cancer … a little bit goes a long way.”
For more information on Chasing Hope or Nydia Wolak or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/2LnoLCy.
