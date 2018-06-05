Nydia Wolak is Chasing Hope at Flamborough's Relay For Life

As with most cancer diagnoses, Wolak’s journey has been fairly quick. She explained that she was notified in early March, a week later she had her first appointment with an oncologist and the following week, she began her treatment.

The day she finished her six weeks of treatment, her husband John, whom she called her cheerleader, took a video to celebrate the end.

Meanwhile, her two children — both young teens — have been supportive and Wolak is in wait-and-see mode for a couple of months to find out if the treatment has worked. Now that she is recovering, she said she’s been inundated with flowers, soups, well wishes but also said there are some who don’t know what to say or how to react.

“I get it, I don’t feel resentment toward that or anything because I know how it feels,” she said.

Overall, Wolak said she’s still dealing with the side effects of her round of therapy but so far it seems to be working — the mass is only in one location and has shrunk to 2.5 cm. Her support system has also played a part in her healing.

“That is one thing I am lucky to have. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I didn’t,” she said, noting that her family including her husband, children, mother-in-law, friends and co-workers stepped up and helped with whatever she needed.

So far, the team has raised $1,741 and are working toward a $5,000 goal for the Relay.

Wolak said she is looking forward to the luminaries being lit up and knows it will be emotional. She said she understands that cancer is still a scary word for people but she said that it’s important that people who are on a cancer journey to be treated as normally as possible.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out to somebody who has cancer … a little bit goes a long way.”

For more information on Chasing Hope or Nydia Wolak or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/2LnoLCy.