Child psychiatrist discusses raising good decision makers in Millgrove

What makes a child a good decision maker and how do parents raise them?
Renowned child psychiatrist and advocate Dr. Jean Clinton said it was communication that helps a child grow and succeed during her talk at Millgrove Public School earlier this spring.
“My mantra is ‘Progress, not perfection,’” said Clinton.
As a mother of five, the informal and humorous talk, titled Raising Good Decision Makers, was geared toward parents and stressed the importance of communication.
“Who we are as people is all about the experiences that we have and so your role as parents for your kids are actually building their brains, building their personalities, building their characters.”
Clinton, who has 30 years experience consulting with children and youth mental health programs, child welfare, and served as an adviser to Kathleen Wynne, explained that technology — namely smartphones and tablets are “wreaking havoc” with children’s learning.
The talk was put on by the Millgrove Parent Council, with the help of a Training Parent Reaching Out Grant, the Ontario Ministry of Education and the Millgrove Children's Centre.
Clinton explained that parents want their children to know right from wrong, and use good judgment.
“Even more importantly than knowing right from wrong, we want kids to be able to analyze complex situations,” she said, noting in the future, 65 per cent of jobs will be completely different from the ones currently available.
“The world is changing so, so dramatically that we really need to be thinking about ‘What are the skills, what are the knowledge and what competencies and aptitudes that kids need’ well, what we know is that they need to be lifelong learners.”
A clinical professor at McMaster University, holds academic and clinical positions at McMaster Children’s Hospital, University of Toronto, Sick Kid’s Hospital, Infant Child McMaster Lab and is a fellow of the ChildTrauma Academy (CTA) based in Houston, Texas, Clinton spoke for an hour on a variety of strategies on how parents can help guide their kids, the neuroscience behind the ways social media can trigger stress and anxiety, and the need for children to develop their social and emotional skills.
“We need to be thinking about the development of the whole child,” Clinton said.
Parent Denise Zammit was pleased with the talk and said she learned a lot.
“It was just interesting to learn and kind of take what she was saying and relate it into what’s happening at home with my kids,” she said.
Meanwhile, Millgrove Children's Centre's Wendy Teed said she has gone to plenty of Clinton’s talks and each time she takes away something new.
She explained that the messages of spending more quality time with children, letting them play and having less screen time will resonate with all parents. As someone who transports children from school to an after school program, she always asks each youngster what they planned on doing on the evening. Usually they respond with a practice of some sort. Then she got a response she wasn’t expecting.
“Just a week ago a little guy said to me, ‘I’m going to climb a tree and just sit,’ and I’ve never heard a child say that before,” she said. “It was the most wonderful thing to hear.”
