Child psychiatrist discusses raising good decision makers in Millgrove

A clinical professor at McMaster University, holds academic and clinical positions at McMaster Children’s Hospital, University of Toronto, Sick Kid’s Hospital, Infant Child McMaster Lab and is a fellow of the ChildTrauma Academy (CTA) based in Houston, Texas, Clinton spoke for an hour on a variety of strategies on how parents can help guide their kids, the neuroscience behind the ways social media can trigger stress and anxiety, and the need for children to develop their social and emotional skills.

“We need to be thinking about the development of the whole child,” Clinton said.

Parent Denise Zammit was pleased with the talk and said she learned a lot.

“It was just interesting to learn and kind of take what she was saying and relate it into what’s happening at home with my kids,” she said.

Meanwhile, Millgrove Children's Centre's Wendy Teed said she has gone to plenty of Clinton’s talks and each time she takes away something new.

She explained that the messages of spending more quality time with children, letting them play and having less screen time will resonate with all parents. As someone who transports children from school to an after school program, she always asks each youngster what they planned on doing on the evening. Usually they respond with a practice of some sort. Then she got a response she wasn’t expecting.

“Just a week ago a little guy said to me, ‘I’m going to climb a tree and just sit,’ and I’ve never heard a child say that before,” she said. “It was the most wonderful thing to hear.”