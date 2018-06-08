A great start to the season for U13 Flamborough Fusion

The Flamborough Dundas Fusion U13 girls' soccer team is off to a great season start with a combined record of 14 wins, seven ties and only three losses in 24 games since the winter training season.

The team's recent successes include a tournament win at the Collingwood Invitational and a second-place finish in the Ancaster Heritage Days Tournament June 2-3.

The U13 girls went undefeated in Collingwood, where they played a total of five games in two days. They shutout Cambridge 5-0 and Burlington 6-0, outscored Brampton 2-1 and tied with Niagara Falls 0-0. The Fusion came out on top over Barrie 4-0 in the final.

Their outstanding tournament play was followed by another shutout. The girls defeated Glanbrook 9-0 in their first regular season match.