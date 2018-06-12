Westfield volunteer celebrated for reaching 20,000 hours

According to Burnside, Clifford’s hard work and commitment were part of the reasons that Westfield has become so successful and she hoped he would continue to volunteer for many years to come.

“Working on the next 20,000,” Clifford responded.

For Rondalyn Brown, Westfield manager, it was a chance to talk about the goal of the village and the family that keeps it going.

“We are connecting everyone to cultural and natural experiences,” she said of the “best living history village in the world.”

Brown said it Clifford’s accomplishments were “truly amazing and special” and noted that one of his tasks is helping her with the keys that keep the village secure.

“I’m estimating we’re talking over 200 keys and I cannot keep track of them all without David,” she said.

“David does all of his tasks with patience, thoughtfulness, respect, honesty and a good dose of humour.”

The administrators began to accurately keep track of hours in 2000, but Clifford said that he has no idea the true number of hours he has served — mostly because he enjoys his time so much to take notice. As part of his role within the tree-lined community, he has served as a tour guide, handyman and even helps to sort out the recycling.

“I love the site, I love the atmosphere here,” he said.

Before cutting his big cake, Clifford was first presented with a gift from volunteer co-ordinator and master of ceremonies Lynn Felker — dressed in the Edwardian era to match the star of the day — on behalf of the Westfield staff and HCA.

“And look, I wrapped it really special,” she joked of the big box.

After the presentation, Clifford sat on the bench that circled a tree in the square and spoke of his love for history.

“I like to refer to it as North American history because there’s such an interaction, whether you’re talking (about) the period when the English were battling the French and of course the siding of the Indigenous peoples with one side or the other, through the American Revolution and the War of 1812,” he said.

Clifford had been a visitor to Westfield since the early ‘80s but didn’t start volunteering until a decade later, six years before he retired.

“It was almost like it was fated, if you will, that it was going to happen this way,” he said.

“I can’t be happier.”

One of the things the shopkeeper said he enjoys about Westfield is the fact that depending on which area you are in, you could be in the late 17th century or the mid-18th century, the village is not confined to one particular period.

The general store is set in the early 20th century because it is easy to keep it well stocked with goods of that era.

“Even though a little bit more modern to other time periods, it’s still for me the past and I’ve always enjoyed that late Victorian Era (ended 1901), early 1900 Edwardian period,” he said.

In the early 1900s, a family would’ve owned the general store and it would have been the hub for everything such as community news, groceries and collecting the post, he said.

“Quite often, whoever is volunteering with me will assume a role; it could be a wife, it could be children depending on the ages, it could be other family members,” said Clifford.

It would’ve required a lot of work to maintain and the keeper took on a variety of roles perhaps including the village banker. The longtime volunteer also runs educational tours and teach schoolchildren that come to visit about what retail life would be like.

“It’s like coming into a different world for these children. They just don’t realize how different it was even 100 years ago.”

Although Clifford enjoys stepping back into the past, he said he’s grateful to live in a modern society.

“If there’s one thing — and I’ve mentioned this many a time — if there’s one thing that I have knowledge of today that I would take into the past with me, it would be the knowledge in the field of medicine.”

Having that information with him, it has given him a deeper appreciation for the modern period he was born to and the world he now lives in.

“When you think of how people lived shorter lives and died of things that you don’t die of today so that’s the one thing I would take back … whether it’s the early 1900s or even if it’s the early 1800s, that would be the big difference.”

For information on how to volunteer at Westfield, email westnote@conservationhamilton.ca or call 519-621-8851.