Pastor George Robertson set to give final sermon June 17

After Cheyne came a chance to work in the inner city of Hamilton where he stayed for 10 years beginning in 1995. While working with Crossfire Assembly, he assisted in doing community outreach.

“I’ve always felt that the work of ministry in an urban area has to go from the centre of the community out and so you’ve got important ministries that happen in the suburban areas like say Stoney Creek and Waterdown,” he said.

“The city is only going to be as strong as the centre of the city is, so I’ve always valued and I continue to value those — regardless of denomination — those ministries and those people who are committed to working in the downtown core,” Robertson added.

Throughout his time in Waterdown, the church has been active in community outreach and programs to support those in need and also give the church a chance to connect with the members outside of the church.

“We’ve continued building on the shoulders of the ministry not just that those two (previous ministers) led but that the congregation was involved in and committed to,” he said.

“I think we’ve really seen the development of our mission beyond ourselves,” Robertson added.

One of the goals of the church, according to the pastor, is to be a true community in Christ. That, he said, doesn’t just mean the church, but also to Waterdown as a whole. After spending 10 years in the downtown core of Hamilton, when he and his wife moved to Waterdown, they moved into McGregor Village so they could be where all the action is.

Through collaborations between the Waterdown Business Improvement Area, the Rotary Club of Waterdown, Historic Waterdown Arts and Events and other churches in the community, Robertson explained that Waterdown supports one another and works to build the community up together.

“I’m going to call it that interlinking of both the Waterdown community and the Knox community — I’ve benefited enormously from the impact of both really,” he said.

Robertson went on to say that they always try and ask themselves, "By us doing this in the Knox community, how is that helping to bless the Waterdown community?’”

While Robertson still has some things to do before he passes the pulpit to interim moderator George Anderson, he said he is looking forward to the next phase of his life and get into volunteerism.

“I’m not looking to be paid, it’s a volunteer sort of thing … I’ll do anything, just the importance of … continuing to be involved in a more informal or volunteer ministry of caring for, supporting, helping people.”