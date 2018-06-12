Pastor George Robertson set to give final sermon June 17

After 13 years at Knox Presbyterian Church, Pastor George Robertson is retiring and will cap off his final sermon on Father’s Day.
“What the Knox congregation has taught me, it is one of the most love-embracing communities of faith that I’ve been apart of,” he said.
The pastor came to the church by way of pulpit supply in 2004 during a vacancy. It was there that the search committee heard him and invited Robertson to submit an application.
After further conversation, he went through an interview process and then preached for the call in February 2005. On March 20 of that year he was inducted local presbytery of Hamilton — on Palm Sunday.
He explained that he and his wife a call of God and a welcome from his new flock.
Robertson’s journey to the call didn’t take the usual path and in fact, he was working on building another career. He was working with the Bank of Montreal as a branch administration officer in British Columbia.
“It was just through the course of that year and the confirmation of the people in the church that we were attending at the time that really convinced us,” he said.
Roberson had been planning on moving ahead with a career in finance but instead wound up studying theology for two more years and looked to ministry.
By 1977, the couple returned to Ontario, where Robertson was originally from, and he completed an extra two years of study at Knox College in Toronto.
“I was ordained and I was inducted into a charge in Erin Mills in Mississauga,” he said, noting they stayed for about seven years before going to Stoney Creek’s Cheyne Presbyterian Church.
After Cheyne came a chance to work in the inner city of Hamilton where he stayed for 10 years beginning in 1995. While working with Crossfire Assembly, he assisted in doing community outreach.
“I’ve always felt that the work of ministry in an urban area has to go from the centre of the community out and so you’ve got important ministries that happen in the suburban areas like say Stoney Creek and Waterdown,” he said.
“The city is only going to be as strong as the centre of the city is, so I’ve always valued and I continue to value those — regardless of denomination — those ministries and those people who are committed to working in the downtown core,” Robertson added.
Throughout his time in Waterdown, the church has been active in community outreach and programs to support those in need and also give the church a chance to connect with the members outside of the church.
“We’ve continued building on the shoulders of the ministry not just that those two (previous ministers) led but that the congregation was involved in and committed to,” he said.
“I think we’ve really seen the development of our mission beyond ourselves,” Robertson added.
One of the goals of the church, according to the pastor, is to be a true community in Christ. That, he said, doesn’t just mean the church, but also to Waterdown as a whole. After spending 10 years in the downtown core of Hamilton, when he and his wife moved to Waterdown, they moved into McGregor Village so they could be where all the action is.
Through collaborations between the Waterdown Business Improvement Area, the Rotary Club of Waterdown, Historic Waterdown Arts and Events and other churches in the community, Robertson explained that Waterdown supports one another and works to build the community up together.
“I’m going to call it that interlinking of both the Waterdown community and the Knox community — I’ve benefited enormously from the impact of both really,” he said.
Robertson went on to say that they always try and ask themselves, "By us doing this in the Knox community, how is that helping to bless the Waterdown community?’”
While Robertson still has some things to do before he passes the pulpit to interim moderator George Anderson, he said he is looking forward to the next phase of his life and get into volunteerism.
“I’m not looking to be paid, it’s a volunteer sort of thing … I’ll do anything, just the importance of … continuing to be involved in a more informal or volunteer ministry of caring for, supporting, helping people.”
