Flamborough Baptist Church breaks ground in expansion plans

“I just feel very honoured to be a part of this continuing movement of this church and just for all of the people here, the weather and of these young families, and yay God,” he added.

The ceremony included Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge and a few others who played a significant role in the expansion that is slated for completion in 2019. Architect Ted Handy, Stewards Canada finance partner Rob Fish, building committee chairperson Brian Anderson and elder team chair John Deligdisch were also in attendance.

According to Anderson, the new expanded space will have a multipurpose ability and can be used for various group meetings or can be rented out by the public.

“Groups up to 70 or 80 can meet in it, we use it for Sunday school, we can use it for … all kinds of things,” he said.

The contractor is set to start in mid July and has a work schedule of 26 weeks that will take them into January.

“It all depends on weather, trades, materials, it could be as late as March,” Anderson added, noting that the materials needed will mostly be Canadian and therefore should not be affected by the new American trade tariffs.

When all is said and done, Anderson said the church is all about community so they are hoping to have facilities for the young people but also give the Flamborough community a chance to use the space.

“We have some special events every year we invite the community to so continuing on and growing those.”