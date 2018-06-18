West Flamboro church's Nine and Dine Golf Tournament set to tee off on June 28

Get your golf clubs ready: The West Flamboro Presbyterian Church’s second-annual Nine and Dine Golf Tournament will tee off on Thursday, June 28.
“We think it’s just a different way of getting out into the community, having some fun while raising some funds for the church,” said Barbara William, an event organizer.
The tourney, which is open to golfers and fans of all ages, will take place at Century Pines Golf Course, located at 592 Westover Rd., and tee-off time is at 4 p.m.
Mary Long-Bishop, a mission committee member and one of the tournament’s organizers, said the church opted for one big fundraiser instead of multiple smaller events because it will have more of an impact.
The tournament is a nine-hole shotgun game with golfers playing from the best shot, which means no player gets left behind on the course.
For people who weren’t at last year’s event, William said it’s a relaxing and fun time.
“It’s a team thing, and the farthest and longest drive and closer to the hole, those kinds of things, but it’s not stressful.”
Last year, church members raised $12,000 at the inaugural tournament. Funds helped send 12 underprivileged children to summer camp in Georgian Bay. This year, organizers decided to refocus the direction.
“We have a lot of ongoing programs in our church,” William said, noting that migrant workers use the church to host dinners once a month.
“We want to make sure we have the facilities for them, we do some senior lunches, we go out into the community. We’ll actually pick them all up and we get about 30 to 40 people,” she added of the Lunch and Learn program.
The mission of the church is to provide as much support for the community as possible through free programming, so the fundraiser works as both a social event to bring the community together and a way to provide financial relief.
“This is a real fundraiser, a once-a-year fundraiser, and so it means a lot to us for numbers of reasons,” William said.
The tournament will also include an auction with big prizes — such as Japanese maple trees and a tour of the city in a 1960s Mustang convertible — which are all donated by local businesses.
Tickets for the Nine and Dine are $99. The price includes golf, a cart and dinner. The buffet dinner for adults is $45 and $15 for children 12 and under.
According to Long-Bishop, the tournament isn’t just for golfers, but also for their families and friends who want to support them. As part of the evening, which runs from 4 to 9 p.m., there will be fun games for guests and participants to play. Last year, there were putting contests and guessing games, including how many tees were in a jar.
“We’re hoping for a good night,” Long-Bishop said, noting that the patio and the inside dining room will be available to guests.
Tickets will also be sold for a draw for some pretty nifty prizes, such as planters, pottery and gift certificates.
“We have some fabulous gifts. I’m doing up Jamaican baskets, I’m doing Italian baskets worth over $150, because these baskets have expensive liqueurs and lovely food. We have tons of nice things,” Long-Bishop said.
One of the main features of the event — aside from the golf and goodies — is the social aspect. The tournament bring people together, the organizers said.
“If somebody wanted to come and just moved into the community, it’s a way to meet people.”
For more information, visit www.wfpconline.com. For tickets, call 905-802-1389 or 519-716-4640.
