West Flamboro church's Nine and Dine Golf Tournament set to tee off on June 28

The mission of the church is to provide as much support for the community as possible through free programming, so the fundraiser works as both a social event to bring the community together and a way to provide financial relief.

“This is a real fundraiser, a once-a-year fundraiser, and so it means a lot to us for numbers of reasons,” William said.

The tournament will also include an auction with big prizes — such as Japanese maple trees and a tour of the city in a 1960s Mustang convertible — which are all donated by local businesses.

Tickets for the Nine and Dine are $99. The price includes golf, a cart and dinner. The buffet dinner for adults is $45 and $15 for children 12 and under.

According to Long-Bishop, the tournament isn’t just for golfers, but also for their families and friends who want to support them. As part of the evening, which runs from 4 to 9 p.m., there will be fun games for guests and participants to play. Last year, there were putting contests and guessing games, including how many tees were in a jar.

“We’re hoping for a good night,” Long-Bishop said, noting that the patio and the inside dining room will be available to guests.

Tickets will also be sold for a draw for some pretty nifty prizes, such as planters, pottery and gift certificates.

“We have some fabulous gifts. I’m doing up Jamaican baskets, I’m doing Italian baskets worth over $150, because these baskets have expensive liqueurs and lovely food. We have tons of nice things,” Long-Bishop said.

One of the main features of the event — aside from the golf and goodies — is the social aspect. The tournament bring people together, the organizers said.

“If somebody wanted to come and just moved into the community, it’s a way to meet people.”

For more information, visit www.wfpconline.com. For tickets, call 905-802-1389 or 519-716-4640.