Providence Christian students give Crowns of Glory gifts for residents of Village Manor

According to Gwen Owens, the two “precious girls” who interviewed her spent time asking about her life and learned about some funny stories along the way.

“They did an absolutely fantastic job of it and I hope that when they’re graded on this — if they are graded in school — I hope they get an A plus plus,” she said.

Twelve-year-old Marina Abraham, one of the students who interviewed Owens said she was surprised to learn that when Owens was the same age as she was, she skipped school.

“It was to go see the movie, right,” Abraham asked Owens who still remembers which picture she saw.

“Gone with the Wind.”

Owens made fast friends with the students and said she was thrilled with the outcome of the project.

“It just means that young people really care about people who are older and people who have lived their lives and they care about things that have happened in their lives.”

According to Alblas, through the process of getting to know the residents, the young girls also learned about history.

“A lot of historically related stories that my girls weren’t familiar with like people in the family having scarlet fever, different diseases that we're not familiar with, different lifestyles," she said.

“There’s so many benefits to them hearing the stories and being able to relate to things that they’ve never experienced before themselves.”

Mya Fairchild and Makayla Gorter both 12, were paired up with Goldie Hubick and at first they were unsure but they prepared questions for the local senior, who they said was really funny.

“We looked forward to coming back every single time to interviewing them and because we also had recording devices, so then we had to go back and transcribe it and that was pretty difficult but we got the hang of it,” said Fairchild.

“The hardest part was putting it all together and actually making a story.”

One of the additions the pair worked on was every time they came in for an interview, they would sketch images that would be included in the book.

“Everything that she explained, we usually drew,” said Gorter.

For Hubick, it was a delightful experience and she said the three of them have developed a bond.

“I was so touched when I opened the box and saw the book there, it brought tears to my eyes,” she said.

This is the first time doing the project and Alblas hopes to do it again with another class. In the meantime, she is happy with the first crop of stories and is thrilled that the students connected with the residents.

“I’m really thankful for Michelle (Grimmer, of Village Manor) who helped me organize things on her end here and can’t wait to do it again."