Jonathan Vance authors new book about Waterdown and First World War

“I think up until the Second World War, rural townships were pretty similar,” he said. “They all had the same class of people, the same kind of people, the same businesses, they all had the same ideas, they were all brought up in the same kind of religious and educational systems.

“I think the book is going to be interesting to people in the Flamborough area, but I think it’s also going to be interesting to people anywhere who can see in a small town near them, a kind of mirror image of what it would have been like.”

Vance said A Township At War follows the war very chronologically, because he wanted the reader to get a sense of how things changed over time.

“We have to remember that people who were living through this experience didn’t know how it was going to turn out,” he said. “I wanted people to read along as a story without necessarily knowing all of the details of how things were going to turn out at the end.”

The book draws heavily upon the collections at the Flamborough Archives at the Waterdown library, which Vance said is a remarkable resource.

However, he noted he got a lot of material from descendants of people who had served in the First World War or lived in the Village of Waterdown during the war years.

“Because that’s where my family is from, I have a large collection of my own of Waterdown historical material,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff in there that even people who know the township well won’t have seen before that I was able to dig out of private hands and dusty closets.”

Personally, Vance said the process of writing the book was extremely interesting, having grown up in Waterdown.

“I knew a lot of the people I encountered in the research, but I didn’t know them as people who were involved in the First World War — I knew them because I knew them from the village,” he explained. “It was really interesting getting a sense of what they went through during the war.”

For example, Vance said he knew Wilf Langford as the pharmacist who filled his prescriptions, but he discovered he had been with a medical corps in Siberia in 1919.

“All these people who I knew as people in the village, who were constants in my childhood, I suddenly got a different picture of,” he said. “Then, of course, you wish you’d stopped and talked to them about that period, but it’s not something you think about when you’re a kid.”

Vance said the message of the book is that the First World War was a transformational event in the lives of rural communities.

“Waterdown was typical, in that it was largely outside the modern world in the years before the First World War,” he said. “Right before the war the railway came through, electricity came through and automobiles came through, but it was really still a sort of Old World, traditional place.

“The First World War accelerated massively the pace of change,” he continued. “So by the time the war ended and all the soldiers came back it was an entirely different world that people were living in and they had to deal with that over the space of a few short years.”

He added he wants the reader to understand what an enormous psychological shock the changes would have been for the returning soldiers.

“They really try to go on as if things are normal, but they, I think, know at some deeper level that things are anything but normal,” he said. “And in some ways, will never be normal again — the normal they’re used to no longer exists.”

The 275-page book, which will be released in October, should be available before Remembrance Day, Vance said. He added he hopes to have the first copies available at the Waterdown-East Flamborough Heritage Society Book Fair in October.

“At that point I’m going to have a few more images available to show,” he said. “You can only put so many in a book but I have a lot more that I would like to show.

“At the book fair I’ll print up some more and give people a better sense of what the township looked like in that period.”