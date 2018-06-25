Catholic school board compliant for 2018-19 term

The Catholic school board will have a compliant budget for the 2018-19 school year.

“This evening, we are recommending that the board approve a compliant operating budget of $364,274,961, which is 3.56 per cent higher than at revised estimates 2017-18,” said Paola Pace-Gubekjian, associate director of corporate services.

In addition to the operating budget, the board will operate a $36,616,814 capital budget.

According to the report, presented at the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic board's committee of the whole meeting on June 19, provincewide funding is expected to increase to $24.53 billion, marking an increase of 4.46 per cent from the previous year.

The report presentation was handed over to Jagoda Kirilo, budget and accounting manager, who discussed the finer details. She explained that with the city's ever-expanding population, enrolment is projected to increase 1.09 per cent.

As a result of enrolment projections, the Ministry of Education grants increased by $3.4 million.

Total revenue for next year is expected to be up by 3.32 per cent to $363,859,538 while overall expenses are projected at $364,274,961 and will work with an annual operating deficit of $415,423 — financed through accumulated surplus of $3.3 million. That money will help support mathematics, robotics, faith formation, retreats and text books.

“Education funding is comprised of the Pupil Foundation Grant, School Foundation Grant, 12 special purpose grants and Debt Service Grant, which is because of the sum of these amounts is better known as the Grants for Student Needs or GSN,” she said of the funds.

This year, the GSNs have increased by approximately $9.07 million and, according to the report, the increase is due to special needs grants and Grade 4-8 teacher and full-day kindergarten funding.

The school board also receives Education Program Other (EPO) grants from the ministry. They are separate from GSNs. Some of the EPOs includes Community Use of Schools ($288,000), Focus On Youth ($274,000), Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program (OYAP) ($159,931) and the Innovation In Learning Fund ($108,111).