Comfy, cosy seating at Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary

The students are thrilled with the new arrangement and said the seating options were more comfortable than the standard desk chairs.

“It helps you be more focused and you can do more work quickly,” said seven-year-old Karmyn Porco referring to the wiggle boards.

Grsic said after doing the research and finding out that other schools had implemented the 21st century learning style à la coffee shops, it was something tangible the school could try.

It makes for a "comfy, cosy" setting, with many of the kids opting to work on the floor. And, for the little ones, when they’re coming from kindergarten, it's something they are used to. "They do a lot of floor play,” she explained.

Now that the class has started down this path to learning, the rest of the school is following their example and students at different age levels are using flexible seating.

Along with the beanbag and beach chairs, basket seats and pillows are also available. Students can also opt to stand at tables. There is even a stationary bicycle pedals for students who are feeling restless; they can pedal while still working or listening to a lesson.

“That’s a tool and I love that,” said seven-year-old Lyla Nolan.

Grsic explained that because the students aren’t constricted at their desk and chairs, they can move around more and it makes it easier to work and share ideas.

"Sitting at a classroom with a bunch of desks limits the amount of conversation that can happen so there’s more shouting,” she said, adding, "It also allows them to collaborate more freely."

Since its rollout in January, Grsic said the school has received positive feedback from both parents and administrators. The idea can also be done fairly inexpensively with the setup cost in Grsic's Grade 1 classroom coming in at less than $100.

Flexible seating, however is not a right — it's a privilege.

“It’s like a spoken and nonspoken rule in our class,” she said.

The students also move around throughout the day and will shift to different learning situations for each project or lesson and that means that one child isn’t occupying a particular seat but rather shares with others.

While the classroom doesn’t have desks in the traditional sense, they are still there on the periphery and are set up in a cubical fashion if students want a quiet space to work.

Ultimately, it is Grsic's hope that other teachers at different schools in the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic board will follow OLMC's example and implement the new classroom set up and adjust it according to grade level.

“This is one tool, not the be all and end all, it doesn’t work for everybody but in that same vain, neither does sitting at a desk, neither does sitting on a carpet, we’re all different.”