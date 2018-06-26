Catholic school board celebrates its best and brightest

The Jim Hansen Spirit of Community Award was presented to Katherine Wiesner of St. Matthew and Marley Mahon of St. Mary by Hansen’s son and current Director of Education David Hansen.

Living the Spirit Award was handed out to students who are well rounded and who also live up to the pillars of Believing, Achieving, Serving.

Ward 12,13,14 and 15 Trustee Carolyn Cornale presented the award to Lily Raposo of Guardian Angels, Reuben Mathew of Holy Name of Mary, Adriana Bozzo of Immaculate Conception, Hannah Schneider of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Tomas Jimenez of St. Ann (Ancaster), Roman Campanaro of St. Augustine, Julia Caravaggio of St. Bernadette, Jenna Fraser of St. Joachim, Joseph Soliman of St. Thomas the Apostle and Emily Bird of Bishop Tonnos.

Other spirit award recipients included Leah Xiang Finelli of Blessed Sacrament, Jenna Parris of St. Anthony Daniel, Jacob Collins of St. Kateri Tekakwitha, Ava Bozzo of St. Margaret Mary, Jamal Samuels of Our Lady of Lordes, Steven Bisbal of Sacred Heart of Jesus, Nadija Lucyshyn of St. John Paul II, Giuliana Mascia of St. Marguerite d’Youville, Angelina Baldin of St. Michael, Serena Zambito of St. Theresa of Calcutta, Joseph Jos of Sts. Peter and Paul, Carina Cortez Corado of St. John de Brebeuf, Abigail Knox of Annunciation of Our Lord, Marisa Caprio of Corpus Christi, Beata Lombardi of Regina Mundi, Isabella Fazzari of St. Teresa of Avila, Lorena Morcone of St. Therese of Lisieux, Samantha Desa of St. Vincent de Paul and Kristina Landry of St. Thomas More.

Presented to future leaders in their fields, the science and athletic awards celebrated those who performed well at the city level – and beyond.

The Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair (BASEF) Canada Wide Science Fair Trip Award went to Christopher Lamont of St. Margaret Mary, Clare Le Donne of Corpus Christi and Anthony Saturnino of Margaret Mary. BASEF Intel International Science and Engineering Fair Trip Award went to Joseph Saturnino of Bishop Ryan.

The OFSAA Gold Medal went to wrestlers Ligaya Stinellis and Elise Daynes, of Bishop Ryan, the Bishop Ryan girls' champion team, as well as the boys' and girls' combined wrestling champions team. The St. Mary's senior girls' volleyball team and the St. Thomas More senior boys' football squad – GHAC Bowl champions – were also recognized.

The Mike Morton Bursary honouring students who demonstrated a commitment to school and community-related sports initiatives was presented to Isaiah Brady-Clarke of St. Joseph, Dylan Patterson of St. Teresa or Calcutta, Michael Mitra of St. Therese of Lisieux and Christopher Rodrigues of St. Mary’s.

The top robotics clubs also received recognition at the June 5 awards ceremony. They included Celt-X of Bishop Ryan, the Cardinal Newman Robotics team and St. Mary's MakeShift.

Recognizing the international success of vocal ensemble BR Xpression of Bishop Ryan, board chair Daly shared the group's success, which included gold medals at the International Heritage Festival in Nashville, Tennessee. The group came away with eight awards including top honours for the entire front line of soloists as well as awards for standing soloists.

“A first in the history of the festival, so congratulations,” said Daly.

Rounding out the awards ceremony was the Stewardship of Creation Award for students who embodied what it means to be a responsible citizen in the school and community. Olivia Content-Renauld of Bishop Ryan, Rachiel Chirara of Bishop Tonnos, Seyed Ibrahim Hosseini of Cardinal Newman, Regan Larochelle of Cathedral High School, Pina Meleca of St. Jean de Brebeuf, Haley Sheldon of St. Jean de Brebeuf, Meira Morphet of St. Mary’s and Melak Ifrim of St. Thomas More were recognized.

