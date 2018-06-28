Stewards of Cootes, Red Hill keeping Hamilton clean and green for more than five years

It all started in Cootes Paradise back in 2012, when volunteers removed an old rusted-out culvert from the Highway 403 storm management system that was found standing on end.

Today, Stewards of Cootes Watershed has expanded its efforts eastwards into the Red Hill Valley, removing thousands of pounds of trash and debris from areas like Davis Creek and the Parkview East neighbourhood.

Along with thousands of tires and hundreds of shopping carts, volunteers have uncovered 80-year-old milk crates, parts from Model T Fords and even the occasional gun.

Allan Hansell, executive director of the Stewards of Cootes Watershed, welcomed volunteers and guests to celebrate more than five years of watershed stewardship at a dinner event June 27 at The Lakeview on Van Wagner’s Beach Road, on the shores of Lake Ontario.

While the group is officially known as Stewards of Cootes Watershed, today a subgroup known as Stewards of Red Hill Watershed is keeping things clean and green in east Hamilton.

While the organization and its estimated 600 volunteers have plenty of work to do in the two watersheds it currently serves, Hansell believes Stewards of Cootes could have future growth opportunities. He would love to someday expand the group’s efforts into the Waterdown area of Grindstone Creek, which feeds into the western shores of Lake Ontario.

“The plan is that as we move into a watershed, we will name the organization for that watershed,” said Hansell. “We would like to continue to do work in other watersheds in Hamilton.”

Along with weekly cleanup efforts, Stewards of Cootes runs stewardship programs in areas that have previously been cleared, to ensure any new trash or debris is removed. Volunteers also keep an eye out for environmental problems, like soil erosion or wildlife in distress.

Kara Bunn, city manager of parks and cemeteries, said Stewards of Cootes volunteers have played a key role in cleaning up the city’s natural open spaces.

“They do a lot of cleanup on city property, which is amazing because they do tend to get to a lot of areas of natural open space where our staff don’t usually get in to clean up,” said Bunn. “It’s fabulous for us, because we just don’t have the staffing levels to be able to cover that.”