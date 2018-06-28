'Not even for one minute': Don't leave kids in hot vehicles, Hamilton Health Sciences warns

With another hot week ahead in Hamilton, doctors and first responders are urging the public to ensure children aren't left alone in cars.

“No child should ever be left alone in a car, not even for one minute,” said Dr. Anthony Crocco, chief of pediatric emergency medicine at Hamilton Health Sciences’ McMaster Children’s Hospital site.

Last summer, Crocco challenged himself to sit inside a hot car to demonstrate the risks to children. He broadcast the experience live on Hamilton Health Sciences’ Facebook page, drawing an audience of tens of thousands. He lasted just 15 minutes in the car before removing himself to avoid any serious symptoms.

“It doesn’t take long to overheat in a car, and even less so for children,” said Crocco. “Even in milder weather, in the time it takes to go get a coffee or run an errand, a child can become dangerously overheated.”