'Not even for one minute': Don't leave kids in hot vehicles, Hamilton Health Sciences warns

With another hot week ahead in Hamilton, doctors and first responders are urging the public to ensure children aren't left alone in cars.
“No child should ever be left alone in a car, not even for one minute,” said Dr. Anthony Crocco, chief of pediatric emergency medicine at Hamilton Health Sciences’ McMaster Children’s Hospital site.
Last summer, Crocco challenged himself to sit inside a hot car to demonstrate the risks to children. He broadcast the experience live on Hamilton Health Sciences’ Facebook page, drawing an audience of tens of thousands. He lasted just 15 minutes in the car before removing himself to avoid any serious symptoms.
“It doesn’t take long to overheat in a car, and even less so for children,” said Crocco. “Even in milder weather, in the time it takes to go get a coffee or run an errand, a child can become dangerously overheated.”
The Hamilton Paramedic Service (HPS) says that the discomfort an adult might feel inside a hot car is magnified in kids, since their bodies are smaller and unable to make changes to their environment.
Hamilton Police Services says that anyone who sees a child inside a hot car should call 911 immediately.
“Every year, Hamilton Police respond to calls for children and pets left unattended in vehicles during hot weather,” said Hamilton police Deputy Chief Dan Kinsella. “We want to remind parents and pet owners to make sure all children and family pets have left the car when you reach your destination. If you witness a child or pet in distress – call 911 immediately.”
