A Hellcat with the heart of a Demon

CHELSEA, MI: Dodge has unleashed three new Brampton-built 2019 Challengers, including the 797 hp Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

Along with its 707 lb/ft of torque, Dodge claims the Redeye is the world’s fastest production muscle car with a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds, a quarter mile time of 10.8 seconds and a top speed of 326 km/h.

The Redeye was revealed along with the 2019 Challenger Hellcat and 2019 Challenger R/T Scat Pack models yesterday (June 28) at the annual Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) “What’s New” event at the automaker’s Chelsea Proving Grounds in Michigan.

Built in FCA’s Brampton, ON, assembly plant, all three vehicles now sport the dual-snorkel hood that pays homage to the Dodge muscle cars of the 1970s.

All Challengers including the Scat Pack are available with “Wide Body” fender flares that add 3.5-in to the width to accommodate bigger performance tires fitted to 20x11-in forged “Devil’s Rim” aluminum wheels.

The Hellcat trio utilize an eight-speed automatic transmission.

While the Challenger Hellcat comes with a 6.2-litre supercharged Hemi V8 with 717 hp and 656 lb/ft of torque, the Redeye uses the same engine but incorporates the technology gained from the limited production 840 hp SRT Demon.

That includes the largest factory supercharger of any production car at 2.7-litres. At full throttle, the Redeye consumes 5.4 litres of fuel per minute, which is enough to drain the tank in 11 minutes — yet it runs at (US) 22 mpg at normal highway speeds.

Standard on the Redeye is the SRT Power Chiller that uses air conditioning refrigerant fed to a chiller unit with a low temperature circuit coolant pump and then through a radiator at the front. The chilled coolant then flows to the supercharger heat exchangers.

All 2019 Hellcat models feature standard Adaptive Damping Suspension. The three-mode SRT-tuned Bilstein dampers allow for Auto Mode (sporty but compliant), Sport Mode (firm with wide maximum handling) and Sport Mode (maximum handling with performance shifting and gear holding).