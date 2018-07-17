Garden Club at Spencer Valley has young gardeners blooming

A new garden has sprouted at Spencer Valley School thanks to a group of students with green thumbs.
“We thought it was a good club for students who not necessarily were able to do all of the other activities in the school," said Grade 4/5 teacher Julie Kennett.
Since it got its start in the spring, the Garden Club has brought together around 30 budding gardeners who learned not only about how to tend a garden but are educated on the various species within the garden’s boundary.
“We let anybody join, all ages, all abilities,” said Kennett.
Initially, the group worked on cleaning up the weeds. They were then taught about annuals verses perennials before figuring out what plants should go where and why.
“It was kind of a loose schedule per se because it was very much led by the kids and what they suggested us doing,” said Erin de Souza-Bruce, parent council member and club founder.
“While we are the adult supervisors and we lend information and assistance, it really is the kids that have done all the work, all the strategy, all the planting,” she added.
Along with shrubs and flowers, the young gardeners also planted a variety of tasty veggies and, according to 10-year-old student leader Gabby de Souza-Bruce, the whole experience has encouraged her to learn more about horticulture.
“It was really fun to plant things and actually get to do the clubs cause most of the clubs are for the older grades,” she said. “I like that we were able to hang out with friends and actually do planting and learn about the garden.”
The garden also inspired the parents to get involved. They donated watering cans and tools, while the majority of the plants, vegetables and herbs came from Paterno Nurseries, where student leader Austin Reid’s mother works.
“Every day I go off and I help her so basically it’s been really fun and educating,” said the 10-year-old, noting he has been able to take what he learned at Paterno Nurseries and apply it to the Spencer Valley garden.
“Austin’s been one of our go-to people in terms of identifying plants and figuring out which ones we can put together,” said Erin.
For volunteer Anne Campbell, the garden was a chance to get her hands dirty and spend time helping students.
“Anything new that we can do with the kids, I’m always there just to help out and just to be a part of something with the kids to make the school look brighter,” she said.
“Just seeing them doing this, it’s brought smiles to their faces and just to make the front of the school look so much nicer,” Campbell added.
Prior to the Garden Club, the front of the school looked “horrific,” described Gabby.
“You can’t disagree,” she said, looking at her mom.
“There were some perennials that were there that were starting to come up but I mean the kids definitely weeded and cleaned it up and pruned it back,” noted Erin.
According to Kennett, the garden was collaboration and everyone worked together on their tasks.
“They decided what they would do for the day and that’s what they would do,” she said.
The club members said they are grateful to Paterno for their ongoing support and to the Spencer Valley community that donated mulch, soil, pots and gloves.
“The kids would come to me in the morning, ‘I brought you a plant, I brought seeds,'" said Kennett. "They were so excited."
For the 2018/2019 academic year, club members plan on starting a bit earlier with the goal of getting their vegetable garden in so that they can taste the fruits of their labour in June.
