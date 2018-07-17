Garden Club at Spencer Valley has young gardeners blooming

“Every day I go off and I help her so basically it’s been really fun and educating,” said the 10-year-old, noting he has been able to take what he learned at Paterno Nurseries and apply it to the Spencer Valley garden.

“Austin’s been one of our go-to people in terms of identifying plants and figuring out which ones we can put together,” said Erin.

For volunteer Anne Campbell, the garden was a chance to get her hands dirty and spend time helping students.

“Anything new that we can do with the kids, I’m always there just to help out and just to be a part of something with the kids to make the school look brighter,” she said.

“Just seeing them doing this, it’s brought smiles to their faces and just to make the front of the school look so much nicer,” Campbell added.

Prior to the Garden Club, the front of the school looked “horrific,” described Gabby.

“You can’t disagree,” she said, looking at her mom.

“There were some perennials that were there that were starting to come up but I mean the kids definitely weeded and cleaned it up and pruned it back,” noted Erin.

According to Kennett, the garden was collaboration and everyone worked together on their tasks.

“They decided what they would do for the day and that’s what they would do,” she said.

The club members said they are grateful to Paterno for their ongoing support and to the Spencer Valley community that donated mulch, soil, pots and gloves.

“The kids would come to me in the morning, ‘I brought you a plant, I brought seeds,'" said Kennett. "They were so excited."

For the 2018/2019 academic year, club members plan on starting a bit earlier with the goal of getting their vegetable garden in so that they can taste the fruits of their labour in June.