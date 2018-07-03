Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer visits Waterdown's Ribfest

On a blazing hot Saturday afternoon at the 9th annual Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest, the leader of the Conservative Party made his way to the hospitality tent adjacent from the big stage where a band was doing its sound check.

As Andrew Scheer walked the grounds, hands of the festivalgoers who managed to make the first full day of the event at Waterdown Memorial Park shot out here and there in the hopes of meeting the federal party leader and shake his hand.

“This is mostly about celebrating Canada Day,” said Scheer after sitting down at a table, where a supporter came by to say “hello to the future prime minister.”

Prior to his stop at Waterdown's Ribfest, Scheer and his team visited Brampton, Oakville and Burlington.

“I missed the Ribfest in Ottawa this year so I’m very glad that we were able to incorporate it in this itinerary today,” he said.

Scheer spent his time introducing himself to residents, meeting people, hearing their concerns and of course tasting the fare.

“Generally Canada Day isn’t terribly political but every time I go to events people do bring up issues to me and with everything that’s going on with NAFTA (North American Fair Trade Agreement) and some of the fall out from the last budget, some of the concerns being raised are touching on some public policy issues,” he said.

On the eve of Scheer's visit to town, Ontario’s new Premier Doug Ford was sworn into office. While he said he won’t interfere with Ford’s plans for the province, the 39-year-old Conservative Party leader said that he will work with him wherever they find common ground on issues that overlap jurisdiction.

According to Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MP David Sweet, the visit went well and he was thrilled to host the leader at Waterdown's marque event.

“In spite of the oppressive heat, he did three tours around the grounds,” he said, adding, "For the most part, everyone was just happy to meet him and say 'Happy Canada Day.'"