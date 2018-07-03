YES aims to connect Flamborough students with summer jobs

Are you a student in search of a summer job or an employer looking for summer help?

Laura Piro is back for a second year as youth employment services co-ordinator with Flamborough Connects, specializing in connecting employers and employees.

The 19-year-old Burlington native said she’s back for a second year because of the Waterdown community.

“I came back because I really like the feel of the community and how close-knit Waterdown is,” she said. “I wanted to help out again this summer and help others connect with their community and stay employed.”

“I wanted to help out again this summer and help others connect with their community and stay employed.” — Laura Piro

Piro, who will enter her third year of health studies at Western University in the fall, connects high school student with local employers, mostly in the gardening and landscaping fields.

“I’m trying to get out to more larger businesses,” she said. “I’ve been trying to reach out to restaurants and retail businesses because there are quite a few students who look for those kind of jobs, as well.”

The youth employment program runs from May through August, but Piro noted it begins to wind down at the end of July.

However, youth can still register for employment, she said, noting the program is open to both high school and university students from the ages of 14-23.

She noted her role includes registering both employers and students and matching them based upon the job requirements and students’ preferences.

In addition to her youth employment duties, Piro also served as the volunteer co-ordinator for the Flamborough Paint Challenge, which took place June 27 at Joe Sams Park.