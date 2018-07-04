Waterdown properties take centre stage at heritage awards

Waterdown District High School history teacher and author Nathan Tidridge, also received an Education in Heritage Award.

As well, two Waterdown property owners were awarded Heritage Property Conservation Awards, including brothers Andrew, Nathan and Nick Brown for their work restoring the former East Flamborough Township Hall at 25 Mill St. N., as well as Jill and Ken Hill for their work at the Slater House, located at 76 Mill St. N.

Jill said the couple have had the honour of living in the Slater House for 20 years.

“Living in a heritage home certainly has its challenges,” she said. “If you live in a heritage home, your work will never end — there’s always something that needs to be done.”

She noted you won’t find the joy and the charm of a heritage home in a new build.

“When you have the privilege of owning a piece of heritage property, it comes with an absolute need to preserve that heritage,” she said. “It is worth every torn muscle, every broken fingernail and every drained bank account.”

Waterdown’s Memorial Hall also received a Making Heritage Accessible Award for the elevator and accessible washroom upgrades.

As well, two Waterdown developers were awarded Heritage Property Developer Recognition Awards.

Ralph Naccarato was honoured for the purchase and restoration of multiple heritage properties — including 5 Mill St. S. — the former Weeks Hardware building — and the McGregor House at 49 Main St. N.

As well, Don Husack of Dawn Victoria Homes received the award for the purchase and restoration of multiple heritage properties — including the Tea at the White House building at 297 Dundas St. E. and the Crooker House at 299 Dundas St. E.