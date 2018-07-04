Waterdown properties take centre stage at heritage awards

Numerous Flamborough heritage property owners were honoured for their contributions to the conservation restoration and preservation of the community’s built heritage at the 2017-18 Hamilton municipal heritage committee’s (HMHC) Heritage Recognition Awards June 21.
The event, hosted at Waterdown’s Memorial Hall, was hosted by HMHC chairperson Alissa Denham-Robinson and Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge. Mayor Fred Eisenberger was also present at the ceremony.
Denham-Robinson said the committee was created to highlight the “good news stories" related to heritage buildings.
“What we try to do is focus on the homeowner that’s taken care of their property for 50 years,” she said. “The commercial business that’s in a heritage building that has taken care of that property and maintains it.
“We hold these awards to highlight those success stories, those good news stories … to really highlight the fact that it takes a lot of love for a building, sweat, tears and money,” she continued. “We know what it takes to maintain a heritage building and we want to celebrate that.”
Among the Flamborough award winners was the Waterdown Mill Street heritage district committee who received a Heritage Group, Society or Specialty Team Award for their conservation efforts.
“They are tremendous stewards of our core,” said Partridge. “I’m just absolutely thrilled.”
Committee member Andy MacLaren said he and his wife Denise were drawn to Waterdown because of a passion for heritage. He noted the couple has owned two homes in the district.
“We want to preserve, not just the district, but also the core,” he said. “It’s all about heritage and preserving the Waterdown core.
“There’s a lot of construction and growth in Waterdown and the main core — we try to keep it the same small-town kind of feel.”
Waterdown District High School history teacher and author Nathan Tidridge, also received an Education in Heritage Award.
As well, two Waterdown property owners were awarded Heritage Property Conservation Awards, including brothers Andrew, Nathan and Nick Brown for their work restoring the former East Flamborough Township Hall at 25 Mill St. N., as well as Jill and Ken Hill for their work at the Slater House, located at 76 Mill St. N.
Jill said the couple have had the honour of living in the Slater House for 20 years.
“Living in a heritage home certainly has its challenges,” she said. “If you live in a heritage home, your work will never end — there’s always something that needs to be done.”
She noted you won’t find the joy and the charm of a heritage home in a new build.
“When you have the privilege of owning a piece of heritage property, it comes with an absolute need to preserve that heritage,” she said. “It is worth every torn muscle, every broken fingernail and every drained bank account.”
Waterdown’s Memorial Hall also received a Making Heritage Accessible Award for the elevator and accessible washroom upgrades.
As well, two Waterdown developers were awarded Heritage Property Developer Recognition Awards.
Ralph Naccarato was honoured for the purchase and restoration of multiple heritage properties — including 5 Mill St. S. — the former Weeks Hardware building — and the McGregor House at 49 Main St. N.
As well, Don Husack of Dawn Victoria Homes received the award for the purchase and restoration of multiple heritage properties — including the Tea at the White House building at 297 Dundas St. E. and the Crooker House at 299 Dundas St. E.
