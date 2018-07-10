4th instalment of hiking series Loops and Lattes takes to the happy trails in Hamilton and area

Among the Flamborough area trails are a couple located in the Dundas Valley, the Fletcher Creek Area Preserve, trails in the back of Westfield Heritage Village and Valens Lake.

“I was really impressed by how much wildlife there was,” said Darrell of Valens Lake, noting that there are plenty of snakes and toads around showing off a healthy ecosystem.

Another highlight of the book is the 20-plus trails dedicated to waterfall scouting.

“You can’t go hiking in Hamilton without tripping over a waterfall,” she said.

Given recent media reports on incidents involving hiking at waterfalls, including the recent deaths in Squamish, B.C., the authors made sure to offer readers safety tips.

“There’s something about the selfie culture — that need to put ourselves in the shots rather than standing back from a waterfall and taking a picture, there’s something about us now that we feel the need to be right in there,” said the hiker.

Darrell explained that throughout the book's research stage, the pair spoke with the authorities that said that in the last year they have had to do rescues and have struggled to keep people safe.

“It’s important for also ecological reasons, especially places where there’s visitations. Humans can have a pretty significant impact.”

What’s interesting about this book is that it was widely supported by businesses in the community. The Hamilton Halton Brant Regional Tourism Association, Brantford Tourism, Tourism Hamilton, Six Nations Tourism, Adventure Attic, Grand River Rafting Company, Paisley Coffeehouse and Eatery, Expediciones Sierra Norte, Copper Kettle Café, Blue Dog Coffee Roasters, Royal Botanical Gardens, Durand Coffee, Canoe Trading Co., have helped the writers in their journey. They also feature advertising space in the book so people can get some ideas of where to go or what to do following their adventures.

“It’s fun because it becomes more of a community project … and we get a lot more input and, especially in Hamilton, we were coming at it with fresh eyes,” said Darrell.

“We definitely were experiencing it for pretty much the first time so it was really nice to have people to take us on hikes and to give us input and to tell us about the history.”

One thing the writers have learned throughout their research and putting the book together is the lore of the communities and the feeling of knowing that when they hike trails, they are walking alongside history.

“When you’re walking these trails and these roads, what’s really cool is to think about all the people who walked there before."

For more information on the book and the writers, including where to purchase copies of Hamilton and Area Hikes: Loops and Lattes, visit www.onelittlefurther.com.