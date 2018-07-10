Young scientists from Waterdown developing solutions to real world issues receive praise at BASEF, CWSF

“I turned my servery into a research facility," explained the youth. "I completely sterilized it and quarantined it and everything and essentially I used like kitchen spices and herbs and made extracts out of them to see what their effect was on different food spoilage bacteria.”

From there a fascination with how plant-derived antimicrobials can be used to tackle antibiotic resistance was born. Joshi's latest project is a continuation of what he discovered when he was just 12. But this time around, he had the use of a university lab to conduct his experiments.

Putting out feelers, Joshi received responses from many laboratories but chose Dr. Zeinab Hosseini-Doust’s in the chemical engineering department at McMaster University, where her team focuses on developing antimicrobials to tackle biofilms.

“She said, ‘OK, you can work in our lab’ and she said ‘and it’s not just for science fair, you can just work here, like this is your job now.’”

Joshi’s interest in the tests of his earlier experiment come from a real place as whenever he is sick, his parents give him “herbal concoctions,” which piqued his interest. Why were they helping him feel better?

He explained that to develop antibiotics is an expensive, time-consuming process. “It takes a really long time for them to get approval by the (Food and Drug Administration) FDA and other drug authorities so I think it’s really important to start reconsidering using natural antimicrobials,” he said.

“We already know their biology, their biochemistry — like the raw anatomy of the plants — and the development time doesn’t take as long and frankly it’s a lot cheaper.”

At the heart of his project was a simple idea: use plants to kill bacteria.

For Clapperton’s first time to the fair, he teamed up with his dad Tyler, who teaches in the electromechanical engineering technology program at Humber College.

“First I just found out what needed to be done. So, it needed to hold the bottle, it needed to apply the pressure and needed to spin off the cap so that’s when I decided there’s three main motions,” he said of his automated bottle opener.

According to Tyler, the first thing they needed to sort out was the vertical travel that would push down on the lid and remove it. He explained that there are different ways to take a rotating motion from a motor and convert it into a linear motion to make the device move up and down.

“We went to Value Village and bought a $7 printer and tore that apart to see what was in there,” he said.

That’s when they took out the carriage mechanism that moves the printer head and the motor that drives the pulley, which in turn drives the belt that makes the slide move up and down.

Once Clapperton found what he wanted to use for the vertical travel, his next step was to figure out "how are we going to drive that motor forwards and backwards," explained Tyler.

The two got to work on creating their next step, which involved an Arduino, a hobby programmable controller that teaches people how to program and build circuits and, between the manuals and online tutorials, the father and son duo began to build what would become a handy little tool.

“We watched a video on how to make a little robotic arm with a servo motor and for the gripper part, he (the tutorial maker) actually got two gears, put some epoxy on the side of a servo motor and just got the gears to mesh and made the gripper so we just did the same thing,” explained Clapperton.

The third motor needed to complete the task of rotating and removing the cap required a stepper motor that just rotates one step at a time.

Once they figured out the three separate systems, the Clappertons needed to bring the parts together in such a way that wouldn’t overload the individual systems as well as work to ensure a complete system of one machine, which they managed successfully.

At McMaster University, Joshi was gaining knowledge from his lab colleagues and doing research, what he found was the bacteria are gaining immunity to effects of the bacteriophage due to the biofilm so he needed to come up with a way to make the bacteriophage stronger.

“I wanted to see if I could combine a plant and a bacteriophage to see if they’d work synergistically to kill the bacteria,” he said.

Enter the grapeseed.

With its antifungal and antibacterial properties, grapeseed has been shown to have cell membrane disruption capabilities, said Joshi.

Cell membranes, he said, are similar to biofilms as they both cover the cell walls to protect it from foreign invasion and compounds in the grapeseed called phenols “bind to the cell wall” and compromises the structural integrity.

There is a difference between the two however, while the cell membrane and the biofilm both cover the cell, the membrane does allow things to pass through to the cell, the biofilm, however, is impermeable.

So in effect, the grapeseed extract breaks down the barriers enough to allow the bacteriophage to penetrate the biofilm, allowing it to destroy the cell.

Joshi explained that biofilms are a natural defence of the bacteria and during his experiments he found that when he used high concentrations of grapeseed extract and bacteriophage, the bacteria actually produced more biofilm. He said the same happens when there is a high concentration of antibiotics.

He soon put his research and theory to work, mixing the grapeseed extract and bacteriophage and injecting the solution into Pseudomonas aeruginosa — one of the most resistant bacteria in the world, according to the World Health Organization.

Areas where his work could have real-world applications and benefits include helping to combat hospital acquired infections, where a person enters a hospital with one ailment and leaves with another — usually a bacterial infection.

“Not only does it infect people but it also affects surfaces and medical devices such as prosthetics and catheters which is a huge risk for disease transmission,” said Joshi, noting that standard medical equipment shared throughout the hospital could put patients with compromised immune systems at risk.

Roughly 700,000 deaths are attributed to antibiotic resistant infections annually, said the youth, and so to make sure they found the most effective solution, Joshi used three different phages to test with the grapeseed extract against PA01 strain of P. aeruginosa.

The initial findings are encouraging. But he knows there’s still a long way to go.

“I would have been all right if the results were negative because that happens all the time in science,” he said.

However, to see positive results “was pretty exciting,” said Joshi, who is keen on continuing to develop his testing.

Both Joshi and Clapperton did well at this year’s BASEF and Canada Wide Science Fair held earlier this year in Ottawa. Clapperton won the Silver Excellence Award, a $2,000 scholarship to Western University, while Joshi won the bronze award and a $1,000 scholarship.

While the Waterdown youth are going down their own path, they both want to help find solutions to the world’s most pressing issues.

“The judges really liked how applicable this is in the real world and how important it is, how relevant the project is really to today,” said Joshi.