Lee Academy mathletes show well in national math contest

She was part of the Math Team last year but opted out of taking the test and this year felt more confident to challenge it.

According to the results, the teams from Grades 4, 5, 6 and 8 all scored higher than the Canadian average and the Grade 4 team earned a place on the Honour Roll and ranked 53rd of 467 participating schools in that grade level.

At the Grade 8 level, all six of the team members (Sophie Geiger, Aanya Grewal, Gavin Liu, Grace Ratelband, Sasha Shulkin and William Thompson) earned higher score than the national average of 358 schools in that level with a 32.50 over the national 24.89.

While working through the problems, the students not only had to think about the formula that will solve the question but they also needed to think of the question itself.

“The questions aren’t really straightforward like they are in class,” said 13-year-old Christopher Daoud.

“Sometimes it’s not really the formula taught in class so you need to think outside of the box to understand really what they’re trying to get you to do,” he added.

According to Grade 7/8 math teacher Sal Dalziel, it’s a way to get the students to think about everything they’ve learned and apply it to the question.

“It’s about strategy,” added Will.

For 10-year-old Jason Bonnema, he encountered a “really weird question” that needed extra thought and it was near the end of the test.

“We hadn’t really practised for it so it took me a little bit longer on that question because I wasn’t used to it,” he said, noting he had to read the question a few times to understand what was being asked of him.

The importance of reading through the entire question first before attempting to solve the problem weighed heavily on the minds of the challengers as Geiger explained that in the Grade 4 classroom a poster with a message addresses point.

“There’s a sign on the wall that said ‘Math illiteracy affects eight out of every five people,’” he said to laughter.

Once the students got their results, they were honoured at opening exercises and those students who were in the top 25 per cent earned a certificate of distinction and those students who earned the highest mark in their grade team won a medal.

In the future when the students are ready to apply to university, some schools will look to see if they have taken the tests — especially if they are applying for the math programs.

The experience of the challenge has helped shaped the students’ critical thinking skills.

“It makes you learn that not everything comes really easy to you,” said Bonnema.

Since the math team is open to anyone interested in math, the scores reflect an average Lee Academy math class and the teachers who have watched and guided their pupils through the testing, noted how proud they were of the students' success and added one of the most important strategies the students’ learned was to read the question. Basic yes, but it could mean the difference between a right and wrong answer.

“Like Christopher said, ‘What is the question really asking’ you don’t just jump straight in,” said Dalziel.



