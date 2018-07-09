Farmers get help to manage water quality

As a farmer, you work hard to keep your farm operation running strong. You take care of your buildings, your animals, your crops and so much more. Let’s make this the summer you take care of the water quality on your land, too.

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is a member of the East Central Farm Stewardship Collaborative (ECFSC), a network of 11 groups providing joint support for on-farm stewardship projects. Jobs like restoring and enhancing wetlands, installing alternate watering systems, habitat creation, tree plantings or well upgrades.

The ECFSC offers funding and technical assistance in east central Ontario – from Durham to Hastings – for farmers and for farm owners with acreage or a hobby farm. In 2017, the ECFSC supported 50 projects across east central Ontario, distributing nearly $250,000 to farmers and owners of farmland.

The funds are contributed by DUC, the Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association, and the conservation authorities in the region which are Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority, Kawartha Conservation, Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority, Lower Trent Region Conservation and Otonabee Conservation.

Farms play a role in water quality

Today’s agricultural economy means that farms can have a big impact on the landscape – especially in terms of water quality. Canada’s farms are much bigger operations than they used to be.

Consider that, in 1871, an average Canadian farm had four pigs, seven cows and 33 acres of cropland. We’ve grown! The average Canadian farm now has 14 times as much land in crop operation, according to the 2016 Agricultural Census from Statistics Canada.

That means you, the farmer, are busier than ever before. That’s why the ECFSC works as a “one-stop shop” to help with your stewardship projects. Applying for a grant is simple with the on-line form that allows you to tap the resources of all the members.

Part of the Farms at Work initiative, the ECFSC has helped 150 farm families and facilitated some 200 projects since its inception. In 2011, the program was recognized by the Government of Ontario with a Minister’s Award for Environmental Excellence.

Let us help you manage water on your land with expert advice and financial assistance.