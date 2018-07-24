Waterdown's Team Kers Bears holding car wash and barbecue fundraiser July 28 ahead of cancer walk

By October, she started five and a half weeks of chemotherapy and radiation and, following a break, she had a resection surgery that left her with an ostomy bag for six months while waiting for her connections to heal.

Then, she underwent another three rounds of chemo before having an ostomy reversal surgery.

“So far, I go every three months for my CT scans and I’ve been OK.”

According to Kolonics, the women on the team are all walkers but noted it will be a tough two days. She explained that when she was first asked by her friends to take part in the event, Kolonics never hesitated as she has been doing other events such as the CIBC Run for the Cure for years. After her family members go through their own journeys, watching her friend was inspiring.

“She was a trooper really. It never really stopped her, she worked through this whole thing,” she said, adding that Sutherland only took time off for surgeries.

After receiving the diagnosis, Sutherland thought of her children who are seven and 14.

“During the whole thing, I thought ‘I’m meant to be here, they found it, there’s a reason that they found it, I’m not going anywhere,’” she said, noting she is currently cancer free. “I just kinda kept that attitude.”

She explained that she would go to work after treatment and after her first surgery; Sutherland went to work after three weeks of rest.

“I never really believed it, if that makes any sense.”

While her journey has been rough at times and painful, the help of her family and friends kept her going. Maintaining her positivity was an easier task because she had a solid support group.

“Without my sisters and my husband and my kids and my in-laws and my friends, I never would have been able to do it,” she said.

Rexall One Walk to Conquer Cancer participants must each raise $2,000 and the local ladies are working toward their goals by baking, raffling gift baskets, and collecting donations from their friends and coworkers. Their latest fundraising effort is a car wash and barbecue on Saturday and community residents are encouraged to support the cause between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Set for Sept. 7-8, the One Walk to Conquer Cancer will see thousands of people walk 55 kilometres over two days in support of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Sutherland explained that she is looking forward to the walk and knows it will be an emotional experience — one she is excited for, especially since her friends and team will be right beside her at every step.

“Friends are the family you choose for yourself.”