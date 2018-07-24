Waterdown's Team Kers Bears holding car wash and barbecue fundraiser July 28 ahead of cancer walk

A team of ladies from Waterdown plans to raise $18,000 and walk 55 kilometres in Rexall’s One Walk to Conquer Cancer — all for the love of a friend.
Team Kers Bears will be holding a community car wash and barbecue at Pro Oil Change on Saturday, July 28 in support of Keri Sutherland, who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2016.
“When this came up, it seemed the right thing to do,” said Alison Kolonics, Kers Bears member.
A good friend and walking mate of Sutherland, Kolonics explained that every one of the nine members has been touched by cancer in one way or another and decided that they would donate half of their money to breast and colorectal cancers.
Sutherland’s journey began with heartburn.
After being referred to a gastroenterologist who began treating her for the problem, Sutherland was told to come back a few months later in September 2016 to make sure the medication was working.
She explained that her mother had colon cancer and the doctor had her family history so Sutherland was advised that she would have a colonoscopy and endoscopy.
After she woke up from the scopes, she overheard two nurses talking.
“I thought they were talking about the gentleman beside me because I had no signs or symptoms and they said ‘Her mom had colon cancer in her 50s,’” she said.
Two days later, she had a computed tomography (CT) scan and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test. The following week, she met with her surgeon who gave her diagnosis. Stage 3.
By October, she started five and a half weeks of chemotherapy and radiation and, following a break, she had a resection surgery that left her with an ostomy bag for six months while waiting for her connections to heal.
Then, she underwent another three rounds of chemo before having an ostomy reversal surgery.
“So far, I go every three months for my CT scans and I’ve been OK.”
According to Kolonics, the women on the team are all walkers but noted it will be a tough two days. She explained that when she was first asked by her friends to take part in the event, Kolonics never hesitated as she has been doing other events such as the CIBC Run for the Cure for years. After her family members go through their own journeys, watching her friend was inspiring.
“She was a trooper really. It never really stopped her, she worked through this whole thing,” she said, adding that Sutherland only took time off for surgeries.
After receiving the diagnosis, Sutherland thought of her children who are seven and 14.
“During the whole thing, I thought ‘I’m meant to be here, they found it, there’s a reason that they found it, I’m not going anywhere,’” she said, noting she is currently cancer free. “I just kinda kept that attitude.”
She explained that she would go to work after treatment and after her first surgery; Sutherland went to work after three weeks of rest.
“I never really believed it, if that makes any sense.”
While her journey has been rough at times and painful, the help of her family and friends kept her going. Maintaining her positivity was an easier task because she had a solid support group.
“Without my sisters and my husband and my kids and my in-laws and my friends, I never would have been able to do it,” she said.
Rexall One Walk to Conquer Cancer participants must each raise $2,000 and the local ladies are working toward their goals by baking, raffling gift baskets, and collecting donations from their friends and coworkers. Their latest fundraising effort is a car wash and barbecue on Saturday and community residents are encouraged to support the cause between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Set for Sept. 7-8, the One Walk to Conquer Cancer will see thousands of people walk 55 kilometres over two days in support of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.
Sutherland explained that she is looking forward to the walk and knows it will be an emotional experience — one she is excited for, especially since her friends and team will be right beside her at every step.
“Friends are the family you choose for yourself.”
