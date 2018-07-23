Hamilton Public Library wants youngsters to read this summer

To help foster that love of reading, the Hamilton Public Library is encouraging youngsters to come in and take part in the TD Summer Reading Club.

“We’re just encouraging kids and parents to keep on reading over the summer to avoid the 'summer slide,'” said Alyssa Seul, the Waterdown branch's community youth librarian. "We want kids to make sure they’re keeping up."

The club is a cross-country event that runs until September 1. Registration is free and still open.

So far, 558 young readers and 19 teenagers have registered for the program locally, surpassing last year’s registration numbers of 510 children and 12 teens.

“The fact that we have already surpassed from last year is really, really, good,” she said, adding there are still five weeks to go before the program winds down.

The program is designed to be flexible and can be completed either at the branch or at home. Each child who registers receives a badge with tabs on the side and can track their reading online and set goals. Each badge comes with a list of tasks that need to be completed, such as read three books, read a book outside or draw a picture of the story. Each time they complete one of the six tasks, they can break off a tab and redeem it for a prize.

While the prizes incentivize the reading, library staff hope that by sticking to a plan children will develop a love that will last a lifetime.

“We’re really trying to instil reading together as a family,” said Seul, noting that parents can also register their babies and toddlers for the program.

The Waterdown branch has offered the TD Summer Reading Club to its young patrons for years, including at its former location on Mill Street North. However, since its move to Dundas Street east, Seul saw an influx of families attending the library and signing up for the program.

“It’s been really good that we have the space now to actually do some stuff with the kids too,” she said.