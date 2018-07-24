Waterdown martial artists qualify for World Championships

Four members of Waterdown’s Brown’s Martial Arts competed at the World Karate Commission (WKC) Canadian Karate Championships in Ottawa earlier this summer, with two competitors qualifying for the WKC World Championships in October.

Aaron Bland, 31, Cameron Steele, 10, studio owner Jason Brown and James Tufford, 7, fought at the Ottawa tournament, with Steele and Brown moving on to the Dublin, Ireland event.

Brown said it is exciting for the team to have the success at the national level.

“We’re trying to build up the team again,” he said. “I’m going to start competing a little bit more often again and get out there with the kids.”

Brown said it is a positive experience for the younger martial artists to face high-level competition.

“You can literally see them improving over the course of those couple days,” he said. “So for Cameron going to the World Championships, it’s just being exposed to that level of competition.

“It will make him a better martial artist, for sure.”

Both Bland and Brown won their divisions in Ottawa, with Brown competing in the under 80 kilogram point fighting category, while Bland took part in under 70 kg light contact kick-boxing. Meanwhile Steele placed fourth in the boys 10 and under, under 30 kg point sparring, and Tufford took home bronze in the boys 10 and under, under 25 kg point sparring.

To qualify for the national event, all the competitors had to finish in the top eight at a regional qualifier in London, Ont.

Leading up to the World Championships, Brown said he and Steele will be training hard.