WHAT’S GOING ON HERE? Section of Hwy. 5 closed through Lynden

Motorists looking to make their way through Lynden via Highway 5 need to follow the posted detour route as a section of Highway 5 is currently closed.

The four-month closure, which took effect Monday, July 30 is necessary to facilitate bridge reconstruction work.

“It’s an existing twin-cell culvert so we’ll be putting in a single cell culvert, which is basically better for the water flow and for fisheries,” said Marco Oddi, City of Hamilton’s public works department manager of construction.

JUST THE FACTS

• Highway 5 between Sheffield and Lynden roads is closed to replace an old culvert 150 metres west of Hunter Road.

• The culvert is located between Sheffield and Hunter roads and will be replaced with a pre-cast arched culvert.

• The section of road will be closed until at least the end of November.

• The construction is expected to cost $1.1 million.

• Detour signs will lead motorists driving westerly to Hunter Road, up to the 4th Concession West and down Sheffield Road.

• There is no through access west of Hunter Road.