Waterdown's Keven Brennan qualifies for World Junior Triathlon Championships

Reid noted Brennan is a hard worker and is very motivated.

“He’s a great kid — he’s one to watch out for in a few years as he gets older.”

Brennan said triathlon has allowed him to push himself to be the best athlete he can be.

“That’s probably the thing I love about it most,” he said.

But it’s not just triathlon — Brennan is a multi-sport athlete at St. Mary, where he competes for the Crusaders in cross country, swimming, badminton and track and field.

Over the course of his career to date, the St. Thomas the Apostle graduate has won nine city championships.

Brennan said he likes triathlon because of the endurance aspect of the sport.

“Triathlon is interesting, because the best swimmer, the best biker or the best runner doesn’t always win,” he said. “You have to be consistent at all three."

Personally, Brennan said he is well-rounded in all three disciplines, but running is his best event.

In advance of the Switzerland race, Brennan said he has no idea what to expect.

“I don’t know if I’m going to do well or get killed,” he said. “I hope to do well.”

Brennan noted he has about a year to get ready for the event and plans to get into great shape for the competition.

“If I’m going to do this, I’m going to do it right,” he said.

Currently, Brennan swims about 12 kilometres per week, over four days, bikes 100-300 km and runs anywhere from 20-50 km.

“Sometimes I’ll combine the disciplines,” he explained. “I’ll do a hard bike workout and then a run right after, or I’ll do bike-run, bike-run all in one workout.

“I also do mini-triathlons sometimes.”

To prepare for the Worlds, Brennan said he plans to really focus on his swim over the winter.

“My coaches have really been on me for a while that I have a bad swim stroke — so I’m going to work on getting stronger in the water,” he said. “Again, running, I want to improve on my times.”

While the Toronto triathlon was held over a sprint distance — 750 metres swimming, 20 km biking and a five km run. Brennan hopes to one day compete in Ironman triathlons. In the ultra-endurance events, competitors swim 3.86 km, bike 180 km and run 42.22 km — or Ironman 70.3 races with 1.9 km swims, 90 km bike rides and a 21.1 km run.

“It’s just a really healthy hobby,” Brennan said of triathlon in general. “It’s providing me an outlet — if I’m having bad day or dealing with something stressful, I have three sports to choose from to help take my mind off it.”

Brennan admitted the Olympics are a dream, but said he has a long way to go to reach that level.

“I still have dues to pay if I want to be on that level,” he said. “I’m young and I want to focus on being the best athlete I can be at the moment.”

Brennan said even at the sprint distances, triathlon is a brutal endurance event.

“I like how the best athlete doesn’t always win,” he said. “I like the social aspect of it, as well.”

“With hockey or other sports there are rivalries and the athletes generally don’t like each other — but all the triathletes in Ontario are buddies,” he continued. “We all pull for one another and even though we’re with different clubs we still meet up and train together.”

To that end, Brennan noted he is passionate about giving back to the sport.

“I love to volunteer at youth triathlons,” he said. “To give back and help the future generations of the sport.”

Looking back on the Toronto race, he said it’s something he has been working at for a long time.

“It was an amazing feeling crossing the finish line.”