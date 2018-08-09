Miracle Treat Day making life sweeter in Waterdown Aug. 9

Along with the bouncy castle and race cars, face painting, the Hamilton Mounted Police Unit, auxiliary police and Beebop the Clown will be on-site to make children laugh.

“Most of that stuff starts like at 3 p.m. onwards because that’s when we get super busy with families,” she said adding that Hamilton Fire will also have a truck on-site for youngsters.

“We just want everyone that comes to have a great time,” she said.

In addition to the actual event on Thursday, the day before, Scala and her team delivered roughly 150-200 Blizzards to families that are in the hospital.

“Because I know all the staff and because they know what we’ve been through, we’re allowed to visit the rooms with Child Life and actually meet the families and treat them to their treats,” she said.

They will also deliver the preorders to all four of McMaster’s sites including the Ron Joyce Pediatric Centre.

The community, Scala said, has taken this event to heart and some businesses have already begun pre-ordering for their staff.

“It’s a great network, like, we have such a good community,” she said.

Now 18, Amelia attended Carleton University in Ottawa last year but will be switching to Trent University in the fall. Scala said the teen will be at Miracle Treat Day and will be attending Camp Quality as a counsellor later this month.

“She’ll go back and give back,” she said.

The staff is eagerly looking forward to the event that will bring the community together in something akin to tradition.

“Just meeting other kids in the community that we get to see grow up, it’s pretty amazing … we’ve been here 25 years so I see kids that are now adults and having their kids,” she said.

“It’s kind of cool, it’s nice, I feel like the mother hen.”

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.