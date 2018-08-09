Miracle Treat Day making life sweeter in Waterdown Aug. 9

The Waterdown Dairy Queen is getting ready to make life sweeter for sick kids.
Miracle Treat Day will take place on Thursday, Aug. 9 and owner Jayne Scala said her store will once again donate 100 per cent of Blizzard sales at the Dundas Street restaurant to McMaster Children’s Hospital.
“We do that because my little brother who has passed away grew up as a sick child and my daughter is 11 years cancer-free,” she said, noting the annual event has become a way to support the medical facility that saved her daughter Amelia who was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of five. “I would say we were one of the lucky ones to come home with her," Scala said of Amelia. "We did have friends that didn’t come home with their babies.
“Mac has a very special place in our hearts and she’s going to be a Mac Kid for life.”
According to Scala, the DQ staff is hoping to reach the $15,000 fundraising mark and will once again turn their parking lot into a fun zone for families to come out and play.
“We want it to be very kid, family oriented because it’s all about the kids,” said Scala.
The day of fun and goodies will begin at 9 a.m. and attendees will be treated to a bouncy castle, superheroes, favourite characters like Elmo and Darth Vader and racing cars.
Due to the family’s involvement with McMaster, the Dundas Street restaurant is one of the only DQs that are allowed to designate the funds raised toward specific items. In the past, they have bought blanket warmers, CADD cups an other products on the hospital’s wish list.
This year, while they aren’t exactly sure what they want to purchase, they are looking into the possibility of muppets that have special inserts that allows sick children to going through treatment, to perform medical treatment on the muppets.
“I want to be able to buy a piece of equipment that will benefit the kids immediately,” Scala said, noting the hospital usually uses the money to help with upgrades and renovations.
Along with the bouncy castle and race cars, face painting, the Hamilton Mounted Police Unit, auxiliary police and Beebop the Clown will be on-site to make children laugh.
“Most of that stuff starts like at 3 p.m. onwards because that’s when we get super busy with families,” she said adding that Hamilton Fire will also have a truck on-site for youngsters.
“We just want everyone that comes to have a great time,” she said.
In addition to the actual event on Thursday, the day before, Scala and her team delivered roughly 150-200 Blizzards to families that are in the hospital.
“Because I know all the staff and because they know what we’ve been through, we’re allowed to visit the rooms with Child Life and actually meet the families and treat them to their treats,” she said.
They will also deliver the preorders to all four of McMaster’s sites including the Ron Joyce Pediatric Centre.
The community, Scala said, has taken this event to heart and some businesses have already begun pre-ordering for their staff.
“It’s a great network, like, we have such a good community,” she said.
Now 18, Amelia attended Carleton University in Ottawa last year but will be switching to Trent University in the fall. Scala said the teen will be at Miracle Treat Day and will be attending Camp Quality as a counsellor later this month.
“She’ll go back and give back,” she said.
The staff is eagerly looking forward to the event that will bring the community together in something akin to tradition.
“Just meeting other kids in the community that we get to see grow up, it’s pretty amazing … we’ve been here 25 years so I see kids that are now adults and having their kids,” she said.
“It’s kind of cool, it’s nice, I feel like the mother hen.”
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
