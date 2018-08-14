Flamborough players go for U16 Girls Canadian Fast Pitch Championship

The players said they are looking forward to the experience of the national tournament.

“It’s pretty cool to say we went to a national championship,” said McCrone.

Morley, an outfielder and pitcher, added it will be exciting to test their mettle against new competition.

“We play a lot of the same teams all year, but now we get to see different competition,” she said, adding a goal for nationals would be to make it out of their pool.

The team’s season began in April, but many of the players train year-round and over the course of the season, them team means a time commitment of between two to seven days a week.

To qualify for nationals, the Bobcats won two elimination games at the national qualifiers July 12-15 in Windsor.

In the first game, the Bobcats defeated the UTM Revolution from Georgetown 3-2, after falling behind 1-0 in the first inning.

However, the Brantford side scored three runs in the bottom of the first, and held on for a one-run victory.

In their next game the team topped the Mississauga North Tigers 5-0 to punch their ticket to nationals.

Heading into the game, Mississauga had won all four matchups between the teams this season. But the Bobcats turned the tables, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning and looked back as they held the Tigers scoreless in a 5-0 win.

Tom Cox noted the core of this Bobcats team has played together for seven years, adding three players — all former Flamborough players — remaining from the 2015 team that won the gold medal at the Eastern Canadian Championships.

In addition to Alfano, Chan, Cox, McCrone, Morley and Sedkowski, the team includes Kait Bomberry, Ryerson Grigg, Tenisha Hill, Kaitlyn Kim, Jordan Mullaley and Haley Stears, as well as coaches include Tom Cox, Jim McCrone, Bill Kuntz and Erin Forman.

The Bobcats were slated to open the tournament Wednesday at 2 p.m., against the QC Rebelles, followed by a rematch against the Mississauga North Tigers at 9 p.m. On Thursday the team was scheduled to face Saskatchewan’s Twin City Angels at 10:30 a.m.

Regardless of how the team fares in Winnipeg, Morley said the Bobcats have a strong bond.

“We all go together really well,” she said. “No one goes to school with each other, but we all get along.”

Alfano, a second baseman and shortstop, agreed.

“We’ve all become really good friends and we’re planning on keeping in touch,” she said. “Everybody’s kind of like a family.”