Flamborough players go for U16 Girls Canadian Fast Pitch Championship

Six former Flamborough Minor Softball players are vying to come home with a U16 Canadian Fast Pitch Championship.
Julia Alfano, Tia Chan, Emily Cox, Jenna McCrone, Cassie Morley and Ada Sedkowski hit the diamond at the national tournament Aug. 15-19 in Winnipeg as members of the Brantford Bobcats U16 team.
However, they all began their softball careers as opponents of one another on teams from Ancaster, Dundas, Lynden, Stoney Creek, St. George and Waterdown.
"We have always had a strong Flamborough presence on our team,” said head coach Tom Cox. “There are many solid centres in this region that do a great job introducing young players to the game.
“For those who have a real passion for it and a desire to play more, the Bobcats provide them the opportunity to chase their dreams at the highest level."
The players noted qualify for the Winnipeg tournament was redemption of sorts, as the team came up one win short of making the Eastern Canadian Championships last year, and missed nationals by one win two years ago.
“Since a few if us have been on the team for quite a while, it’s a unique moment for us and a highlight,” said Chan, a catcher and third baseman for the team.
“Every other year we seem to come in fourth or fifth when they’re taking the top three or the top four,” added McCrone, a right fielder. “We’ve come shy every single year, so it’s exciting to make it this year.”
However, Emily Cox, the team’s pitcher and centrefielder, said the team’s goal at the beginning of the year was to qualify for nationals.
“We’ve been so close for a couple of years now,” she said. “So we really wanted to get there.”
The players said they are looking forward to the experience of the national tournament.
“It’s pretty cool to say we went to a national championship,” said McCrone.
Morley, an outfielder and pitcher, added it will be exciting to test their mettle against new competition.
“We play a lot of the same teams all year, but now we get to see different competition,” she said, adding a goal for nationals would be to make it out of their pool.
The team’s season began in April, but many of the players train year-round and over the course of the season, them team means a time commitment of between two to seven days a week.
To qualify for nationals, the Bobcats won two elimination games at the national qualifiers July 12-15 in Windsor.
In the first game, the Bobcats defeated the UTM Revolution from Georgetown 3-2, after falling behind 1-0 in the first inning.
However, the Brantford side scored three runs in the bottom of the first, and held on for a one-run victory.
In their next game the team topped the Mississauga North Tigers 5-0 to punch their ticket to nationals.
Heading into the game, Mississauga had won all four matchups between the teams this season. But the Bobcats turned the tables, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning and looked back as they held the Tigers scoreless in a 5-0 win.
Tom Cox noted the core of this Bobcats team has played together for seven years, adding three players — all former Flamborough players — remaining from the 2015 team that won the gold medal at the Eastern Canadian Championships.
In addition to Alfano, Chan, Cox, McCrone, Morley and Sedkowski, the team includes Kait Bomberry, Ryerson Grigg, Tenisha Hill, Kaitlyn Kim, Jordan Mullaley and Haley Stears, as well as coaches include Tom Cox, Jim McCrone, Bill Kuntz and Erin Forman.
The Bobcats were slated to open the tournament Wednesday at 2 p.m., against the QC Rebelles, followed by a rematch against the Mississauga North Tigers at 9 p.m. On Thursday the team was scheduled to face Saskatchewan’s Twin City Angels at 10:30 a.m.
Regardless of how the team fares in Winnipeg, Morley said the Bobcats have a strong bond.
“We all go together really well,” she said. “No one goes to school with each other, but we all get along.”
Alfano, a second baseman and shortstop, agreed.
“We’ve all become really good friends and we’re planning on keeping in touch,” she said. “Everybody’s kind of like a family.”
Six former Flamborough Minor Softball players are vying to come home with a U16 Canadian Fast Pitch Championship.
Julia Alfano, Tia Chan, Emily Cox, Jenna McCrone, Cassie Morley and Ada Sedkowski hit the diamond at the national tournament Aug. 15-19 in Winnipeg as members of the Brantford Bobcats U16 team.
However, they all began their softball careers as opponents of one another on teams from Ancaster, Dundas, Lynden, Stoney Creek, St. George and Waterdown.
"We have always had a strong Flamborough presence on our team,” said head coach Tom Cox. “There are many solid centres in this region that do a great job introducing young players to the game.
“For those who have a real passion for it and a desire to play more, the Bobcats provide them the opportunity to chase their dreams at the highest level."
The players noted qualify for the Winnipeg tournament was redemption of sorts, as the team came up one win short of making the Eastern Canadian Championships last year, and missed nationals by one win two years ago.
“Since a few if us have been on the team for quite a while, it’s a unique moment for us and a highlight,” said Chan, a catcher and third baseman for the team.
“Every other year we seem to come in fourth or fifth when they’re taking the top three or the top four,” added McCrone, a right fielder. “We’ve come shy every single year, so it’s exciting to make it this year.”
However, Emily Cox, the team’s pitcher and centrefielder, said the team’s goal at the beginning of the year was to qualify for nationals.
“We’ve been so close for a couple of years now,” she said. “So we really wanted to get there.”
The players said they are looking forward to the experience of the national tournament.
“It’s pretty cool to say we went to a national championship,” said McCrone.
Morley, an outfielder and pitcher, added it will be exciting to test their mettle against new competition.
“We play a lot of the same teams all year, but now we get to see different competition,” she said, adding a goal for nationals would be to make it out of their pool.
The team’s season began in April, but many of the players train year-round and over the course of the season, them team means a time commitment of between two to seven days a week.
To qualify for nationals, the Bobcats won two elimination games at the national qualifiers July 12-15 in Windsor.
In the first game, the Bobcats defeated the UTM Revolution from Georgetown 3-2, after falling behind 1-0 in the first inning.
However, the Brantford side scored three runs in the bottom of the first, and held on for a one-run victory.
In their next game the team topped the Mississauga North Tigers 5-0 to punch their ticket to nationals.
Heading into the game, Mississauga had won all four matchups between the teams this season. But the Bobcats turned the tables, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning and looked back as they held the Tigers scoreless in a 5-0 win.
Tom Cox noted the core of this Bobcats team has played together for seven years, adding three players — all former Flamborough players — remaining from the 2015 team that won the gold medal at the Eastern Canadian Championships.
In addition to Alfano, Chan, Cox, McCrone, Morley and Sedkowski, the team includes Kait Bomberry, Ryerson Grigg, Tenisha Hill, Kaitlyn Kim, Jordan Mullaley and Haley Stears, as well as coaches include Tom Cox, Jim McCrone, Bill Kuntz and Erin Forman.
The Bobcats were slated to open the tournament Wednesday at 2 p.m., against the QC Rebelles, followed by a rematch against the Mississauga North Tigers at 9 p.m. On Thursday the team was scheduled to face Saskatchewan’s Twin City Angels at 10:30 a.m.
Regardless of how the team fares in Winnipeg, Morley said the Bobcats have a strong bond.
“We all go together really well,” she said. “No one goes to school with each other, but we all get along.”
Alfano, a second baseman and shortstop, agreed.
“We’ve all become really good friends and we’re planning on keeping in touch,” she said. “Everybody’s kind of like a family.”
Six former Flamborough Minor Softball players are vying to come home with a U16 Canadian Fast Pitch Championship.
Julia Alfano, Tia Chan, Emily Cox, Jenna McCrone, Cassie Morley and Ada Sedkowski hit the diamond at the national tournament Aug. 15-19 in Winnipeg as members of the Brantford Bobcats U16 team.
However, they all began their softball careers as opponents of one another on teams from Ancaster, Dundas, Lynden, Stoney Creek, St. George and Waterdown.
"We have always had a strong Flamborough presence on our team,” said head coach Tom Cox. “There are many solid centres in this region that do a great job introducing young players to the game.
“For those who have a real passion for it and a desire to play more, the Bobcats provide them the opportunity to chase their dreams at the highest level."
The players noted qualify for the Winnipeg tournament was redemption of sorts, as the team came up one win short of making the Eastern Canadian Championships last year, and missed nationals by one win two years ago.
“Since a few if us have been on the team for quite a while, it’s a unique moment for us and a highlight,” said Chan, a catcher and third baseman for the team.
“Every other year we seem to come in fourth or fifth when they’re taking the top three or the top four,” added McCrone, a right fielder. “We’ve come shy every single year, so it’s exciting to make it this year.”
However, Emily Cox, the team’s pitcher and centrefielder, said the team’s goal at the beginning of the year was to qualify for nationals.
“We’ve been so close for a couple of years now,” she said. “So we really wanted to get there.”
The players said they are looking forward to the experience of the national tournament.
“It’s pretty cool to say we went to a national championship,” said McCrone.
Morley, an outfielder and pitcher, added it will be exciting to test their mettle against new competition.
“We play a lot of the same teams all year, but now we get to see different competition,” she said, adding a goal for nationals would be to make it out of their pool.
The team’s season began in April, but many of the players train year-round and over the course of the season, them team means a time commitment of between two to seven days a week.
To qualify for nationals, the Bobcats won two elimination games at the national qualifiers July 12-15 in Windsor.
In the first game, the Bobcats defeated the UTM Revolution from Georgetown 3-2, after falling behind 1-0 in the first inning.
However, the Brantford side scored three runs in the bottom of the first, and held on for a one-run victory.
In their next game the team topped the Mississauga North Tigers 5-0 to punch their ticket to nationals.
Heading into the game, Mississauga had won all four matchups between the teams this season. But the Bobcats turned the tables, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning and looked back as they held the Tigers scoreless in a 5-0 win.
Tom Cox noted the core of this Bobcats team has played together for seven years, adding three players — all former Flamborough players — remaining from the 2015 team that won the gold medal at the Eastern Canadian Championships.
In addition to Alfano, Chan, Cox, McCrone, Morley and Sedkowski, the team includes Kait Bomberry, Ryerson Grigg, Tenisha Hill, Kaitlyn Kim, Jordan Mullaley and Haley Stears, as well as coaches include Tom Cox, Jim McCrone, Bill Kuntz and Erin Forman.
The Bobcats were slated to open the tournament Wednesday at 2 p.m., against the QC Rebelles, followed by a rematch against the Mississauga North Tigers at 9 p.m. On Thursday the team was scheduled to face Saskatchewan’s Twin City Angels at 10:30 a.m.
Regardless of how the team fares in Winnipeg, Morley said the Bobcats have a strong bond.
“We all go together really well,” she said. “No one goes to school with each other, but we all get along.”
Alfano, a second baseman and shortstop, agreed.
“We’ve all become really good friends and we’re planning on keeping in touch,” she said. “Everybody’s kind of like a family.”