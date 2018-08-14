Flamborough food banks not experiencing summer shortages

Despite fewer donations in the summer months, Flamborough’s two food banks aren’t experiencing the shortages felt by their counterparts in downtown Hamilton

“It is much slower for donations,” said Flamborough Food Bank managing director Gail Bosma. “But we got a lot in the spring with the Easter food drive — we also had the Calvary Christian Reformed Church do a big food drive in the spring.”

As a result, Bosma said the organization hasn’t had to purchase much food to top up their inventory.

“As usual, Flamborough is just so supportive,” she said.