Flamborough food banks not experiencing summer shortages

Despite fewer donations in the summer months, Flamborough’s two food banks aren’t experiencing the shortages felt by their counterparts in downtown Hamilton
“It is much slower for donations,” said Flamborough Food Bank managing director Gail Bosma. “But we got a lot in the spring with the Easter food drive — we also had the Calvary Christian Reformed Church do a big food drive in the spring.”
As a result, Bosma said the organization hasn’t had to purchase much food to top up their inventory.
“As usual, Flamborough is just so supportive,” she said.
Meanwhile, Food With Grace Waterdown Food Bank community liaison Lena Aggus said that while donations are slower in the summer, the people of Waterdown are very generous.
“They’re very conscientious of their community,” she said. “Our goods are depleting and hopefully they’ll replenish come September, but we are not in the same situation as the Hamilton food banks.”
Aggus noted the Waterdown-based Food With Grace serves between 35-40 clients a week.
She said Christmas is the food bank’s busiest donation period — adding they often struggle to find space for all the donations.
“But we find it because we know that soon enough we’re going to have to rely on this overabundance through the summer.”
For her part, Bosma noted donations definitely decrease in the summer, adding they collect from the grocery stores in town once a week.
However, the summer months do often bring an influx of fresh produce to the food bank, Bosma noted as people donate the excess produce from their home gardens.
“It’s going to start coming in pretty soon — as soon as the gardens are going strong,” Bosma said.
She noted since the food bank is fairly small and Flamborough is very generous, they have managed so far.
“Whereas the bigger food banks, I think they’re finding they have more clients coming in.”
Even the Flamborough Food Bank, Bosma said, has had several new clients over the summer.
“Which is really not normal,” she explained, noting the Carlisle-based food bank serves about 160 families in the rural Flamborough area. “It’s usually in the wintertime we get more clients registering.
“But this summer every week there’s been new clients coming in.”
