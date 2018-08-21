Waterdown umpire Chris Marco climbing the minor league ladder

Marco said he spends the entire season with the same crew of umpires, noting Double-A is the first time there are three umpire crews.

“Unless someone gets hurt, promoted or retires, it’s the same crew all year,” he said, admitting it’s nice that crews are able to build familiarity over the course of the year. “You get to know each other, you get to build a sense of on certain plays where someone is going to be, where they’re not going to be.

“You can almost feel where they are without having to look at them.”

Marco, who has been umpiring since the age of 12, noted the biggest change in the game at the Double-A level is the players are more skilful.

“Everyone just gets a little better,” he said. “Pitchers pitches get more precise with their location — they don’t miss in the middle of the plate or with their breaking pitches, they don’t leave them up as much.

“The hitters punish the mistakes,” he continued. “In the lower levels of minor league baseball a guy can groove his fastball or hang a breaking ball and once in awhile someone might hit it pretty hard, but there are also guys that will roll over on that pitch and ground out.

“The higher up you go, the fewer mistakes you see by the players and when there is a mistake made, usually someone makes them pay for it.”

Marco added pitchers' breaking balls also improve as you climb levels. But he noted players tend to move up the ranks of minor league baseball much quicker than umpires.

“Even in Double-A you see someone who seems like he has good stuff at the start of the year and then you’re watching SportsCenter a couple months later, and there he is in the big leagues,” he said. “Every team that we deal with has at least one guy on the field that’s got some time in the big leagues.”

Marco added he also saw his first knuckleball pitcher in Double-A.

“That was interesting,” he admitted. “It was the first time I saw a knuckleball at the professional level.

“But at the end of the day, it’s no different than anyone else — you just have to trust your core fundamentals and make sure you watch it the whole way.”

The Waterdown native said the most demanding adjustment to date has been the move from High-A to Double-A — in part because it involves moving from the two-umpire system to a three-man crew.

“On top of that, you’re working games with players that have a lot more experience,” he said. “I think that’s where the biggest jump in talent is, at least in terms of players on the field.

“High-A to Double-A is a big jump in terms of the skill with which the game is played and on top of it, as an umpire … you’re trying to work the three-umpire system for the first time.”

However, Marco said he feels very fortunate because his time in the in the Intercounty Baseball League gave him a lot of experience in the three-umpire system, prior to starting his professional career.

“That made the transition a little bit easier for me,” he said. “Not that there weren’t growing pains for any new umpire coming into Double-A — even for experienced guys.

“We all make mistakes, part of working in a successful crew in Double-A is being aware.”

He explained that if one umpire misreads a fly ball and goes into the outfield when they shouldn’t or vice versa, a good crew will pick them up.

“If somebody else on the crew makes a mistake, you want to pick them up and make sure the mistake doesn’t hurt anybody — and hopefully the mistake doesn’t get noticed by anybody more than just the three guys on the field.”

In the three-umpire system, one umpire is behind the plate with one umpire on each foul line. When runners are on base, generally the third-base umpire will come in to the middle of the infield, although in some instances it will be the first-base umpire.

Looking back, Marco said his ‘welcome to Double-A’ moment was his first game of last season.

“As the least senior umpire of the crew, on Opening Day, you work third base,” he explained. “At the start of the 2017 season, we’re in Akron, Ohio and I’m watching the game from third base and I’m just like, ‘Oh, this is different — good but different — I could get used to this instead of having to work the plate every other day.’”

While making it to the big leagues is the ultimate goal, Marco said it’s important to set short-term goals. For example, next year will be his third year in the league, making him one of the more senior umpires.

But, with that said, Marco noted the season isn’t over yet and there is still one supervision with evaluators to go.

“You can’t take anything as a guarantee,” he explained. “The closer you get to Major League Baseball, the stakes get higher and higher for us.

“I guess the foremost goal is just making sure there is a next year — getting retained at the end of the year.”

Marco noted all 225 minor league umpires, across all levels, are on year-to-year deals.

“We’re all one bad play, one bad call, one bad ruling, one bad rule interpretation away from getting let go at the end of the season.”

While he admitted there are some highs and lows over the course of a season, Marco said it has been a fairly good year overall.

“Looking ahead, I would be one of the more senior guys in the league, so a goal would be to be a crew chief for the season next year,” he said. “Even as a senior guy, that’s not a guarantee because the role of crew chief is so important and so instrumental to how the crew’s season goes.

“It’s not a guarantee to be selected, it’s almost a privilege.”

Marco, who returns to Waterdown in the off-season, also tries to mentor Ontario amateur umpires in the winter, through his involvement in Canadian Baseball Umpire Camps, where a group of Ontario professional umpires come together to pass on tips to amateur umps.

In addition, Marco said he hopes to earn a special assignment for next season, such as working the Eastern League All-Star Game — or the more prestigious Futures Game a part of the MLB All-Star Game festivities.

“For a Double-A umpire, that’s the premium,” he said. “That means that minor league baseball umpire development feels that you’re one of the top umpires in Double-A.”

Marco noted one umpire from each of the three Double-A leagues is chosen to work the Futures Game, as well as a fourth umpire from any other league.

“To earn that assignment, means that they think very highly of you,” he said. “That would certainly be a goal of mine next year and if I was selected for it, would be very grateful for.

“But you’ve got to earn it, obviously.”

But by the end of next year, Marco admitted he would hope to be promoted to Triple-A.

“That would almost open the door on so many other opportunities,” he said. “Those are a bit too far away to contemplate now.

“But in terms of the next year or so, with the ultimate goal of making it to Major League Baseball, those are the steps along the way for me.”