Public Health reports season's first human case of West Nile virus in Hamilton

Hamilton's first local human case of West Nile virus this season has prompted the medical officer of health to move the risk from moderate to high.

Public Health's environmental health division says it continues to see more West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in the traps.

“The risk of being infected with West Nile virus exists locally," said Dr. Bart Harvey, public health physician.

"Please continue to take precautions to avoid illness spread by mosquitos. This includes applying insect repellent containing DEET or Icaridin, covering up, and to also remove standing water on your property to prevent mosquito breeding."

The risk of West Nile virus will drop once there is a heavy frost that reduces the number of mosquitoes, he added.

The city continues larviciding treatments on city street catch basins, in addition to ongoing treatment of surface waters on public land.

While about 80 per cent of people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms, others including older adults or those with weakened immune systems may experience West Nile fever.

Less than one per cent may develop more severe illness including inflammation of the brain or the lining of the brain, says the health unit.

For any infection, if symptoms do occur, they appear two to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

See hamilton.ca/westnile or call 905-546-2489.