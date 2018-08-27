Heat Warning issued for Hamilton and area

Keep cool and drink plenty of water today (Mon., Aug., 27) as the City of Hamilton Medical Officer of Health has issued a heat warning.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 31 degrees with a humidity index of 40 degrees. According to heat warning release, the cause is due to a “hot and humid air mass” that is expected to hang around until Wednesday.

To help ensure people stay safe and cool, the City of Hamilton and local agencies will have different locations set up known as “cool places” and will be marked by “Cool Down Here” signs.

In addition to the cooling stations, splash pads and pools will be made available and will be free of charge. The Salvation Army has put its mobile water distribution in action and will offer water to anyone in need.