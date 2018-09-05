Waterdown's Jessey The Elf heading to Lifesaving World Championships

Waterdown’s Jessey The Elf — Canada's fastest lifeguard — is heading to the Lifesaving World Championships in Adelaide, Australia.

The 23-year-old Elf is part of the Canadian national team, which features six men and six women, as well as six junior men and six junior women. The event runs from Nov. 16-Dec. 2.

While life-saving teams are usually made up of a sprinter, two beach athletes and three pool athletes. Elf represents a unique conundrum to coaches — as this year he is the top-ranked Canadian in both the beach and pool competitions.

Elf just returned from the Aug. 24-26 surf competition in Duhamel, Que. where he won five gold medals and two silvers a result that exactly matches his total from Canadian Pool Lifesaving Nationals earlier this year in Toronto.

“Any help is greatly appreciated." — Jessey The Elf

“It’s the first time in Canadian history that someone’s actually won overall for pool and also surf and I did it in the same season,” he said. “I’m pretty excited about that — you don’t usually see athletes do well in pool and surf.”

Elf — whose legal name is Jessey The Elf and has surgically-pointed ears — noted the results are a good confidence-booster leading up to the Australia competition.

He said the goal for worlds is to make the final in a few races — which would mean finishing in the top 16 in the world.

“To be the top-16 in the world in some of these races are pretty respectable,” he said, noting the Australians are the best in the world at the sport.

The Lifesaving World Championship features two competition days in the pool, followed by an off-day and two days on the beach.

Elf said he expects to compete in the Oceanman competition, which includes a kayaklike 600 metre surf ski leg, followed by a 400 m rescue board leg, a 300 m swim leg and a 90 m beach run. He noted the race always ends with the run, but the first three events can be in any order.