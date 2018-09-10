Intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike US Southeast

"Pretend, assume, presume that a major hurricane is going to hit right smack dab in the middle of South Carolina and is going to go way inshore," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. The state's emergency management agency said it is "preparing for the possibility of a large-scale disaster."

In coastal Charleston, South Carolina, city officials offered sandbags to residents. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune urged people to secure their homes but said it was too early to know if evacuations will be ordered.

Myrtle Beach hardware stores and supermarkets were busy ringing up sales of bottled water, plywood and generators.

"Literally, they are filling buggies full of water, shopping carts full of water," Ryan Deeck, grocery department manager at a Walmart, told The Sun News. "They're coming in and buying water and plates, and that's about all they're buying."

North Carolina crews were getting bulldozers and chain saws ready.

In Jacksonville, North Carolina, about 20 miles (32 kilometres) inland, some residents picked up hurricane supplies during their normal weekend shopping, The Daily News reported. Ilija Cesal told the newspaper he wouldn't worry about buying extra water or other supplies for a few more days.

"I'll see by Wednesday how that goes — we got over 48 hours before that happens," Cesal said.

The University of North Carolina at Wilmington, near the shore, cancelled its upcoming alumni weekend and all classes starting at noon Monday, encouraging its students to leave campus for a safer location.

In southeast Virginia, Naval Station Norfolk told not to leave their vehicles at the sprawling base later this week because of the flood threat. The Navy planned to send ships from the Hampton Roads area of Virginia out to sea.

Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line re-routed its cruise ships.

Lining up behind Florence, Isaac was about 1,230 miles (1,985 kilometres) east of the Windward Islands with top winds of 75 mph (120 kph) early Monday, moving west at 13 mph (20 kph). It should accelerate over the next 36 hours, but poses no threat to land at this time.

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia. AP writers Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Virginia, and Gary Fineout in Tallahassee, Florida, contributed to this story.

By Russ Bynum, The Associated Press