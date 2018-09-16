Waterdown Bloom crowns winner: Let's Landscape Together wins Gold and People's Choice

Howard said the effort made from the community to keep up the spirit and charm through the beautification amazed him.

“I’m really blown away by how much Waterdown is doing in terms of creating another image of itself as a gardening community,” he said.

“I think this idea of having these beds is fantastic, I think some of them look great,” Howard added, noting for next year, he would like to see sponsors ensure when they take part in the program, they keep up with maintenance throughout the season.

The results, which were released on Mon. Sept. 10, saw Lynden Lawn Care take silver and honourable mention went to Buist Landscaping. People’s Choice honorable mention went to Gelderman Landscape Services.

According to Peter, the gardens on Dundas Street East were in better shape and healthier and he attributed that to a few reasons. Hamilton Street had a lot of shade and weeds while the gardens on Dundas had more sun.

He added even though there was heavy traffic that passes by the gardens, it may have helped.

“I think it has a lot to do with the annuals, it has a lot to do the sun exposure another thing in air circulation, so you could say that this flow of traffic could help the air circulation around the plants,” he said.

This year’s gardens reflected what whimsy invokes: bright colours, curving pathways and trees that look like they come out of Dr. Seuss’s imagination were all on display.

“For us to have organizations and businesses within the community that are so willing and enthusiastic to help us enhance the beautification of the community, it’s wonderful for us,” said Pennie.