Flamborough real estate agents helps students get back to school

A Flamborough real estate team donated 91 backpacks to help less fortunate children start their school year off on the right foot.

The Married With Real Estate team of Ryan and Melissa Zogala, who work out of Burlington but live in Flamborough, held the drive to support both the Flamborough Food Bank and Burlington Food Bank.

Melissa said the pair had previously worked with the Flamborough Food Bank and wanted to do something to help children heading back to school.

“We thought it would be great for the kids to get off on the right foot with everything they need,” she said, noting the program ran from Aug. 13-29. “We had a really good response with the community.”

She noted it is a different exercise than just giving money.

“It’s kind of a hands-on thing,” Melissa explained. “You take your kids out, show them you’re assisting other children that might not be able to afford the backpacks and supplies.”

She added people who took part were provided with a checklist of supplies, which varied depending on the age of the child the backpack was meant for. Community members then filled the backpacks and dropped them off at approved drop-off locations — the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library, the Right at Home Realty Brokerage in Burlington and the Burlington Food Bank.

“People went above and beyond,” she said. “I was so surprised what people were putting in the backpacks — they exceeded our expectations.

“We’re just so overwhelmed and happy that we got the support that we did.”

Flamborough Food Bank manager Gail Bosma said the organization has about 190 kids that rely on its services. While they usually give out about 50-60 backpacks, she said the numbers almost doubled this year.