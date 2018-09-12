Waterloo Regional Kart Club rallies in support of driver

Members of the Waterloo Regional Kart Club (WRKC) came together Sept. 7 to show their support for IndyCar driver Robert Wickens, who was involved in a serious crash during a race at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania last month.
Club members gathered at Flamboro Speedway, where they signed a banner and placed decals on their karts.
Wickens, a native of Guelph, is well known around the kart-racing circuit, having raced at venues across Ontario as a young boy. He was a talented member of the WRKC and, in 1999, earned the title of novice champion.
"Robert is in his first year in the IndyCar circuit and is the leading rookie," said the WRKC.
Recently, Wickens and Canadian IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe were in the area raising money for the Make A Wish Foundation. Together, their efforts raised $6,000 for the charity.
According to Sportsnet, Wickens was involved in a "scary crash" during the ABC Supply 500 race. He suffered injuries to his lower extremities, right arm and spine.
Anyone wishing to show their support for Wickens can do so by making a contribution to spinal cord research via the Sam Schmidt Foundation. For more information or to make a donation, visit the Conquer Paralysis Now website at www.conquerparalysisnow.org.
