Waterloo Regional Kart Club rallies in support of driver

Members of the Waterloo Regional Kart Club (WRKC) came together Sept. 7 to show their support for IndyCar driver Robert Wickens, who was involved in a serious crash during a race at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania last month.

Club members gathered at Flamboro Speedway, where they signed a banner and placed decals on their karts.

Wickens, a native of Guelph, is well known around the kart-racing circuit, having raced at venues across Ontario as a young boy. He was a talented member of the WRKC and, in 1999, earned the title of novice champion.

"Robert is in his first year in the IndyCar circuit and is the leading rookie," said the WRKC.