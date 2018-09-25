PEOPLE ABOUT TOWN: Amelia Steinbring of Flamborough Connects

Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects. In her role, she brings people and resources together. According to Steinbring, her work with the charity can involve helping or supporting local not-for profit organizations by connecting them to volunteers or helping people connect with businesses even if they are not well connected with internet. “Part of my role is to identify the gaps in community services and then find the people and raise the funds needed to make things happen.”
Let’s get to know Amelia.
Q: What was the last book you read?
A: I just finished Shonda Rhimes', Year of Yes. Rhimes is the producer of hit shows like Greys Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder. Although I don't really watch network TV, I admire Rhimes' success and I love how she writes that saying 'No' can also be a 'Yes.' Yes to your values, self-worth and abilities.
Q: What do you like to do in your spare time?
A: I am an avid gardener, reader, crossword solver and daydreamer.
Q: Whose music are you listening to right now? Is there a favourite song that pumps you up?
A: I tend to listen to whatever happens to be playing. I love most music, and lately Aretha (Franklin) has been playing a lot — as she should be. RESPECT.
Q: What is your favourite movie?
A: Favourite movie? My favourite movie, book, or song tends to be the last thing I saw, read or listened to. I just saw a Japanese film at TIFF called Shoplifters and am still thinking about it days later — it's a profound, often funny and sad tale about found family.
Q: If there were a quote you live by, what would it be?
A: Hmm ... I can never remember profound quotes. I tend to believe that good things happen when you are honest, empathetic and jump in to get things done.

The Review's new profile series People About Town feature aims to shine a different light on those who are deeply connected to the Flamborough community in the hopes of getting to know them on a more personal level. If you know someone who should be considered for this series, email editor@flamboroughreview.com.
