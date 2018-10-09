Congregation is raising the roof at Strabane United Church

A church’s roof is in need of a makeover and a community is coming to the rescue.

The Strabane United Church congregation, under the leadership of Rev. Bill Wheeler, is working on fundraising events throughout the fall and into the new year as part of its the “Raising the Roof” campaign.

“It’s so important to keep the building up in good repair,” said congregation member Janet Knowles.

She explained events, including the recent Dessert Date Night and the upcoming music concert on Oct. 28, will be just the beginning of what is to come from the small country church that has stood on the same plot of land for over a century.

According to Pam Smith, fellow congregant to Knowles and Cecil Hamilton, their organist Marvin Munshaw is working on an afternoon of musical entertainment with a mix of local talent and invited guests.

“It’s 3 o’clock in the afternoon and it’s just a time to come and enjoy music,” she said, noting that it is carrying forward from Sounds of Strabane.

“My feeling is that in doing this, we’re also raising awareness of the fact that this building is here and it’s a part of the community," she added.

The small but mighty congregation is working on a myriad of ideas for the campaign that will ultimately go towards replacing the current shingled roof with a steel one.

“The raising the roof has sort of two connotations to it. Yes, we’re raising the funds to replace the roof but yes we actually want to raise the roof with our voices and our spirit,” said Smith.

The church is more than just a place of worship, said Knowles — it is also utilized for community groups. According to Hamilton, the current building itself is 140 years old but community members have been coming together for socials and worship services on the very spot for 171 years.