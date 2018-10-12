Hosting a holiday bazaar in Flamborough? Send us your event details

There’s a chill in the air, a sure sign that winter is on its way. And with that comes the holiday season — a busy time of year with bazaars, sales and celebration.

To help plan your fall weekends, the Review will publish a full listing of local bazaars in the Nov. 1 issue of the paper. But we need your help.

If your church, school or group is hosting a holiday bazaar, please send the details to editor@flamboroughreview.com. Please keep your submissions to 30 words and include all pertinent information, such as the date, time, location and a short description of what people can expect at your event. The deadline for submission is Friday, Oct. 26.

In addition, we encourages organizers to post their event details on the Review's online calendar of events. To do so, is easy. Simply register as a user or log in. Click on Submit Your Content on the top right-hand side of the website and follow the prompts.

