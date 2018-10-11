KALISPELL, Mont. — Visitation to Glacier National Park increased last month despite wildfire-related closures and travel restrictions on its main thoroughfare.

The Flathead Beacon reports nearly 435,000 people visited the park in September, up from the nearly 390,000 people who visited in the same month last year.

The park had more than 2.9 million visitors from January to September this year. Nearly 3.2 million people visited the park during the same period last year.

A wildfire that began in August forced the evacuation of a large part of the Lake McDonald area and closed Going-to-the-Sun Road for much of the month and into September.