NewsAlert: First legal purchase of cannabis

Community 10:31 PM The Canadian Press

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Canada's first-ever legal purchase of recreational cannabis has been made in Newfoundland and Labrador, just after midnight local time.

The historic first sale marks a major shift in drug policy and makes Canada one of the few countries globally to regulate and legalize marijuana for adult use.

More Coming

By The Canadian Press

