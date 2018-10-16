NewsAlert: First legal purchase of cannabis

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Canada's first-ever legal purchase of recreational cannabis has been made in Newfoundland and Labrador, just after midnight local time.
The historic first sale marks a major shift in drug policy and makes Canada one of the few countries globally to regulate and legalize marijuana for adult use.
More Coming
By The Canadian Press
