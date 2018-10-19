September inflation rates, by province

Community 08:45 AM The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Canada's national annual inflation rate was 2.2 per cent in September, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1.4 per cent (2.5)

— Prince Edward Island: 1.7 (3.0)

— Nova Scotia: 1.7 (2.7)

— New Brunswick: 2.0 (2.6)

— Quebec: 1.7 (2.2)

— Ontario: 2.2 (3.1)

— Manitoba: 2.4 (2.9)

— Saskatchewan: 1.8 (2.2)

— Alberta: 3.0 (3.1)

— British Columbia: 2.5 (2.9)

By The Canadian Press

