Waterdown students collect equipment for First Nations communities

For the fifth year, students at Waterdown’s St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Elementary School will be collecting sports equipment to donate to remote First Nations communities.

This year, the collected equipment will be donated to the M’Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island and the Kashechewan First Nation, located on the coast of James Bay.

The drive is spearheaded by Grade 3 students at the school and teacher Maureen Richardson said this year there is an emphasis on bicycles, hockey equipment and life-jackets — but all equipment will be accepted.

“They’ll take any sports equipment, but definitely they’re pushing for the bicycles, hockey equipment and life-jackets,” she said, adding her students make daily announcements and collect the equipment brought in by students from each classroom. “They do all the legwork.”

She noted the St. Thomas drive supports the ninth-annual Winch Group Equipment Drive, organized by Burlington’s Winch Group Benefits Consultants, which has collected thousands of pieces of sports equipment to benefit young people in remote northern Ontario First Nations communities. The equipment is delivered with the assistance of the OPP’s highway safety division, as well as the Aboriginal Policing Bureau.

The Winch Group Equipment Drive will take place Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mainway Recreation Centre in Burlington. The St. Thomas donations will be combined with those collected on Nov. 10 before being delivered to the First Nations communities.

Richardson said while students will be soliciting donations, if anyone from the community would like to donate to the cause, they can contribute by bringing sporting equipment to the school.

Donations can be dropped of at the school from Oct. 24 to Nov. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 170 Skinner Rd. school.

“They can just bring it to the main office,” she said.

For more information about the Winch Group drive, visit www.winchgroup.com/community-outreach.