Flamborough Sabres peewee A team wins Niagara Showdown

The Flamborough Sabres minor peewee A team took home the championship at the Niagara Showdown Tournament held Oct. 26 to 28 in Niagara Falls and Lockport, N.Y.

The team is comprised of 17 boys who reside in the communities of Campbellville, Carlisle, Millgrove and Waterdown.

In the opening game, the Sabres emerged with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Rocky River Pirates from Ohio. Next up was a Saturday morning tilt against HoneyBaked Hockey from Michigan, which saw the Sabres savour a sweet 4-1 win.

The final pool-play game pitted the Sabres against the Don Mills Mustangs. Grayson Archer notched the shutout as the Sabres corralled the Mustangs, handing them a 4-0 defeat.