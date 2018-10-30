Flamborough Sabres peewee A team wins Niagara Showdown

The Flamborough Sabres minor peewee A team took home the championship at the Niagara Showdown Tournament held Oct. 26 to 28 in Niagara Falls and Lockport, N.Y.
The team is comprised of 17 boys who reside in the communities of Campbellville, Carlisle, Millgrove and Waterdown.
In the opening game, the Sabres emerged with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Rocky River Pirates from Ohio. Next up was a Saturday morning tilt against HoneyBaked Hockey from Michigan, which saw the Sabres savour a sweet 4-1 win.
The final pool-play game pitted the Sabres against the Don Mills Mustangs. Grayson Archer notched the shutout as the Sabres corralled the Mustangs, handing them a 4-0 defeat.
Sunday’s semifinal saw the Sabres take on the Toronto Shamrocks. The luck of the Irish ran out as Tyler Wedgewood backstopped the Sabres to a 4-0 victory.
The win set up a championship rematch with the Rocky River Pirates, who prevailed over Don Mills in the other semifinal.
Through regulation time, neither team could find the back of the net, and three rounds of sudden-death hockey, culminating with three-on-three play with goalies, still failed to break the stalemate. The fourth and final round of overtime would feature five-on-five action, but without goalies.
The team drew up a faceoff play that got the puck back to Steven George, whose slapshot from his own end clinched the Sabres victory.
